About USC

At USC, we see opportunity everywhere. A young university not limited by tradition or old ways of thinking, we are committed to unlocking the innovation, productivity and full human potential of our regions, our students and our staff. Since we first opened our doors in 1996, we have made more than $9 billion impact on the economic, social and cultural development of our regions. Consistently rated by the Good Universities Guide as one of the top universities in Australia for both teaching quality and overall student experience, we are proud to produce world class research tackling our most critical local and global issues. At the core of this success? Our people. Attracting some of the brightest academic minds and esteemed professional talent to our mission, we are primed to realise our vision to be Australia’s premier regional university.

About the position

Under the broad direction of the Associate Director, Indigenous Services, the position will provide strategic support and advice to relevant USC stakeholders and be able to achieve objectives operating within complex organisational structures, that enhances indigenous student success and positive student experience outcomes. The incumbent will be responsible for engaging community Elders and monitoring their functional activities within the centres across all campuses. The Coordinator, Indigenous Services will be the key liaison between Indigenous Services and other SSE teams and will therefore need to have a detailed knowledge of the suite of operational services and community engagement activities offered by the SSE portfolio.

What you will do

To assist with the implementation of strategies, policy development, and provision of high-quality services that supports the enrolment, progression, success and competition of indigenous Students. To provide advice and assistance to enhance the student experience and improve learning outcomes and to engage community Elders in this process. Prepare, coordinate, and evaluate reporting requirements for internal and external governing bodies.

About you

Degree with at least 4 years’ experience in a relevant discipline with extensive relevant work experience, or an equivalent combination of relevant experience and education/ training. Expertise in the development, implementation and continuous improvement of programs and activities aimed at advancing the participation, progression and completion of Indigenous students. Extensive experience working with Indigenous people and their communities to meet their educational and cultural and engagement needs. High level of interpersonal, organisation and communication skills including the ability to:

- communicate effectively both verbally and in writing.

- work independently and as part of a team.

- interact successfully with a wide range of people.

- prioritise and meet deadlines.

- maintain confidentiality of information.

- use initiative and independent judgement Experience in contributing to operational plans, policy and reports to meet Federal, State and organisational requirements. A thorough understanding of the Australian Higher Education sector.

For this position, it is a genuine occupational requirement that it be filled by an Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander person as permitted and arguable under Sections 25 and 104 of the Queensland Anti-Discrimination Act 1991.

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander person means a person who:

(a) identifies as an Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander person; and

(b) is of Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander descent; and

(c) is accepted as an Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander person by the Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander community in which they live, or formerly lived.

What’s in it for you?

Meaningful work – we genuinely make a difference to our community and our region

A rare opportunity to lead the Indigenous Services function for Australia’s fastest growing regional university

Competitive remuneration, 17% superannuation contribution and generous salary packaging options

Flexible work environment

Contact

For further information, please contact:

Telena Thompson

Acting, Academic Registrar and Director, Student Services

Student Services and Engagement

Telephone: + 61 7 5456 5240

Email: tthomps2@usc.edu.au

Closing Date

Midnight, Monday 23 May 2022

Should you require additional support, email usccareers@usc.edu.au or phone +61 7 5430 2830.

To Apply

To apply, and to view the position description, please visit our website at https://www.usc.edu.au/community/work-at-usc . Applicants must address the selection criteria contained in the position description.

All applications must be lodged through our website.