About the College

The Australasian College for Emergency Medicine (ACEM) is a not-for-profit organisation responsible for the training, assessment and continuing professional development of emergency physicians as well as the advancement of professional standards in emergency medicine in Australia and New Zealand.

We are a specialist medical College of over 130 employees with a strong purpose, positive environment and a CEO and Executive leadership team who lead our commitment to supporting our membership, staff and values of Equity, Respect, Integrity, and Collaboration.

The Position

We have an opportunity for a suitably qualified and experienced individual to join the College in the role of Manager, Indigenous Health. This is a full-time, permanent position based in Melbourne, Australia. Aboriginal, Torres Strait Islander Peoples and Māori are strongly encouraged to apply.

The role sits within our Indigenous Health Unit which provides leadership throughout the College and expert advice to the ACEM Board on Aboriginal, Torres Strait Islander and Māori health equity, cultural safety and emerging issues in Emergency Departments in Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand.

The work of the Unit is guided by ACEM’s Indigenous Health Committee, Reconciliation Action Plan (RAP) and Te Rautaki Manaaki Mana, with strong Aboriginal, Torres Strait Islander and Māori Fellow, trainee and community member representation.

The RAP provides a framework for ACEM to establish and measure realistic actions that promote respectful relationships with, and create opportunities for, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples. ACEM’s vision for reconciliation is for improved access and equity to quality acute healthcare in emergency departments by creating culturally safe places for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders to receive such care, and to be employed.

ACEM has made a commitment to achieving equity for Māori patients, their whānau, and staff in New Zealand emergency departments through Te Rautaki Manaaki Mana: Excellence in Emergency Care for Māori. The vision of this strategy is that emergency departments will provide excellent, culturally safe care to Māori, in an environment where Māori patients, whānau and staff feel valued, and where leaders actively seek to eliminate inequities.

The Manager, Indigenous Health is responsible for ensuring effective implementation of the work of the Indigenous Health Committee, RAP Steering Group and Manaaki Mana Rōpu, managing the Project Lead, Indigenous Health who is based in our Wellington Office and management of organisational and departmental Indigenous health-related projects. This role will also support the promotion and embedding of cultural safety throughout ACEM as an organisation, its membership and the broader practice of emergency medicine.

To be successful in this role you will possess tertiary qualifications in health or social sciences, as well as:

Significant experience in project management within health, public health, policy, or other relevant area.

Demonstrated understanding of the Australian and Aotearoa New Zealand health care system systems, particularly as they pertain to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Peoples and Māori.

Demonstrated experience in effective engagement with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples, Māori communities and organisations.

Excellent planning, time management and organisational skills.

Excellent written communication skills, including policies, reports and guidelines.

Demonstrated high-level consultation skills, including the ability to identify and liaise with relevant internal and external stakeholders to inform organisational outcomes.

We are seeking to appoint as quickly as possible, and applications will be assessed for shortlisting as they are received.

What's on Offer

ACEM offers excellent staff benefits including:

Flexible work arrangements and rostered days off

Leave loading at 17.5%

Additional paid leave between Christmas and New Year

Access to Member Advantage, offering a range of discounts across travel, dining, shopping and health and wellbeing

Health and wellbeing initiatives

Active corporate social responsibility including Casual Friday Charity

Ongoing employee development and training

To Apply

For a full Position Description, please visit our website www.acem.org.au --> Work with us -- > Opportunities at ACEM.

To be considered, you must have the right to work in Australia and your application should contain a cover letter and a resume.

For further information or questions about the position please contact Human Resources via recruitment@acem.org.au.

ACEM is an Equal Opportunity Employer who promotes, embraces and values diversity and inclusion in the workplace. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples and Māori are encouraged to apply.