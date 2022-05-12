Australia’s leading national music industry organisation seeks enthusiastic team player for administration and some front desk duties. The position is based in Sydney, near Central Station.



Excellent presentation and telephone manner are essential and a wide knowledge of current music product would be an advantage. The successful applicant will have good computer and writing skills, be able to work unsupervised, demonstrate close attention to detail and have an ability to collate and analyse data.

Duties include:

Some reception work, including answering and assisting callers

Co-ordinate and support a sub-committee, including minute taking and meeting scheduling

Manage a reporting panel database, including reviewing applications and responding to queries

Data entry

Compiling weekly reports

Reviewing and matching catalogue data

Provide general back up to other department members

Some general office duties, including monitoring and ordering supplies

Please apply with CV and Covering Letter to aria.mail@aria.com.au

Please note that only applicants selected for interview will be contacted.