Administration Officer – Parental leave cover position – Commencing June 2022
Australian Recording Industry Associatio n Ltd
Sydney
CBD, Inner West & Eastern Suburbs
Administration & Office Support
Administrative Assistants
Full time
Posted 3h ago
Australia’s leading national music industry organisation seeks enthusiastic team player for administration and some front desk duties. The position is based in Sydney, near Central Station.
Excellent presentation and telephone manner are essential and a wide knowledge of current music product would be an advantage. The successful applicant will have good computer and writing skills, be able to work unsupervised, demonstrate close attention to detail and have an ability to collate and analyse data.
Duties include:
- Some reception work, including answering and assisting callers
- Co-ordinate and support a sub-committee, including minute taking and meeting scheduling
- Manage a reporting panel database, including reviewing applications and responding to queries
- Data entry
- Compiling weekly reports
- Reviewing and matching catalogue data
- Provide general back up to other department members
- Some general office duties, including monitoring and ordering supplies
Please apply with CV and Covering Letter to aria.mail@aria.com.au
Please note that only applicants selected for interview will be contacted.
Employer questions
Your application will include the following questions:
- Which of the following statements best describes your right to work in Australia?
Report this job advert
Be careful
Don’t provide your bank or credit card details when applying for jobs.
Report this job ad
SEEK Insights
Administration Officer roles in Sydney were typically advertised between $55k and $65k over the last 3 months
$45k$45k
$50k
$55k$55k
$60k
$65k$65k
$70k
$75k$75k
$80k
$85k$85k
Based on full-time annual packages in SEEK job ads. Data is not specific to this job.