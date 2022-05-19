Welcome to Country is seeking its next CEO to lead with passion, drive and commitment to fulfil its vision for prosperous Indigenous Communities. Working closely with the Board of Directors (of which the majority are Indigenous per the constitution), and the Senior Leadership Team, the CEO will have strong cultural integrity, as well as outstanding leadership, commercial and communications skills. Experience in the tourism and/or retail sector is preferred. The Board requires the CEO to be an Aboriginal person who demonstrates an understanding of and commitment to Aboriginal communities across Australia.

For more information, please forward your Resume to Ian Buddery, Interim CEO at ian@welcometocountry.com. Applications close at 5pm on May 31, 2022.