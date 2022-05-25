The Corporation

The Northern Territory Aboriginal Investment Corporation (‘NTAIC’ or ‘Corporation’) is a new Aboriginal-controlled body—designed in partnership with Aboriginal Territorians and funded from the Aboriginals Benefit Account (‘ABA’)—to invest in projects that will grow long-term wealth and support Aboriginal economies in the Northern Territory ('NT'), as well as support important social and cultural priorities. The Corporation will empower Aboriginal people to activate the economic potential of their land and strategically invest in their communities and businesses to grow wealth for future generations. The NTAIC will be a significant new economic vehicle in the NT.

The Corporation is being established under the Aboriginal Land Rights (Northern Territory) Amendment (Economic Empowerment) Act 2021 (Cth). The legislation was designed over four years in partnership [GN1] [DC2] with the four NT Land Councils (Anindilyakwa, Central, Northern and Tiwi), Aboriginal Territorians, the ABA Advisory Committee and the Australian Government. The NTAIC is established to promote the self-management, economic self-sufficiency, and social and cultural wellbeing of Aboriginal people living in the NT. It will shift control of decisions over a significant portion of ABA funds into Aboriginal hands.

The investment priorities of the new Corporation will be set out in a Strategic Investment Plan, prepared by the Board through engagement with Aboriginal people and organisations in the NT. When prioritising projects in which the NTAIC will invest, the Board will work with—and listen to—Aboriginal people across the NT. The NTAIC will receive grant funding of A$180 million over the first three years of operation. Once it has developed and tabled in Parliament the Strategic Investment Plan, the Corporation will receive an endowment of A$500 million and ongoing operating funding set by the Minister for Indigenous Australians (‘Minister’), based on the Board’s advice.

The NTAIC will be one of the largest commercial bodies in the NT, with spending expected to boost gross regional product in the NT by A$484m out to 2029/30.

The Board

The Corporation is governed by its Board. Amongst other Committees, the Board will have an Investment Committee (‘IC’).

An Aboriginal-controlled interim Board has been established and will become the permanent Board once the NTAIC commences, which must be before 14 December 2022 in accordance with legislative requirements.

The full Board will comprise 12 members:

two elected from each of the four NT Land Councils (i.e. eight in total);

two appointed by the Commonwealth: one appointed by each of the Ministers for Indigenous Australians and Finance, and

two independents.

While the ten interim Board members will be appointed to the Board when the Corporation commences operations, the Board is now seeking to appoint:

the two independent Board members, and

up to three IC members, who are not members of the Board.

Independent Board members

The Act requires the Board to include two independent Board members. The role of an independent Board member is to bring independent judgment to issues before the Board. These are the only non-executive appointments made by the Board itself and provide an important opportunity for the Board to fill gaps—or enhance particular skills—on the Board. In making these appointments, the Board will also consider issues such as diversity and gender balance.

The role of an independent Board member is an important one, and will support the Board to uphold and deliver the values, functions and powers of the NTAIC. Current key responsibilities of the Board include:

standing up the Corporation as a new organisation, including its corporate and operating functions;

developing the NTAIC inaugural Strategic Investment Plan;

establishing the administration of the NTAIC’s grants and beneficial payments process, and

determining the NTAIC’s broader organisational strategic direction.

A person is not eligible to be an independent member of the Board if they are—or have been in the previous 12 months—a NT Land Council member or staff member.

The independent Board members will have the same obligations as other Board members in terms of adhering to the Board’s Code of Conduct; disclosing their interests; attending meetings; term-limits and other standard responsibilities of a board member of a Commonwealth Corporate Entity. It will be important that each Board member understands and appropriately performs the duties of a Board member as distinct from that of the Executive.

The Act requires independent Board members have expertise in either or both of:

land, water or environmental management, and

business or financial management.

Each independent Board member must bring the usual expertise of a board member, including:

planning, testing and developing the strategies established by an executive;

managing executive and board succession, and

ensuring the sustainability of a company through an appropriate governance and risk framework.

In addition—and having considered the current skillset of the interim Board and the requirements of the Position—the interim Board has identified each ideal independent Board member will have:

an understanding of the political, social, economic and cultural context of the NT, and value cultural knowledge and learning;

an understanding of the Aboriginal cultural and social arrangements relating to Aboriginal land, communities and groups, and

demonstrated knowledge in some, or all of the following areas: environmental, social and corporate governance; carbon economy; community and economic development; economics, and Indigenous data sovereignty.

Each independent Board member must bring experience and understanding that complement the other Board members, including in areas such as audit, legal, risk, financial management and people or—alternatively—communications, community relations, marketing and media. It would be an advantage for an independent Board member to bring financial services sector experience—including exposure to local and international markets—including from superannuation, banking, fund management or investment management (‘Financial Services Experience’). Experience in ‘profit for purpose’ or social impact investing will be highly valued. Preferably, they will understand the social, economic and cultural nuances of Indigenous Australians in the NT.

Prior experience as a board member—particularly on a corporate Commonwealth entity—is preferred, as is a track-record establishing an investment corporation and successful investment portfolio across a range of sectors.

Independent IC members

The IC is a committee of the NTAIC Board and will provide key and independent assurance to the Board that the NTAIC’s investment framework and strategy (including the Strategic Investment Plan) are fit for purpose. The IC will also play an important role in providing investment advice to the Board, contributing to the strategic direction of the NTAIC’s investment program and overseeing the NTAIC’s investment portfolio (which may include financial and real investments).

Independent IC members must have expertise in business or financial management. Accordingly, the ideal independent IC members will have strong investment management experience and broader Financial Services Experience. Experience serving on the board or a committee of a for-purpose or government organisation—and a solid understanding of governance—are highly desirable.

Each independent IC member will ideally have good cultural knowledge of the NT, its Indigenous communities, financial markets and industries. They must bring an exceptional track-record managing a substantial investments locally, with exposure to international markets. They will also have knowledge of data systems.

Diversity & inclusion

The interim Board strongly encourages applications from the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander community; people with a disability, and those from every culture, gender and sexual identity, age and ethnic background. Given the Corporation’s subject matter and interim Board composition, preference will be given to candidates who are:

are Indigenous.

are resident in the NT;

are female, and/or

bring other forms of diversity.

Application process

PLEASE DO NOT CLICK ON APPLY: doing so will NOT be a valid application. For a detailed role specification and application requirements, please contact Andrew Valentine at Challis & Company, the consultants advising the interim Board, on +61 2 8039 2225 or at NTAIC.Board@challis.co. Applications close on Sunday, 12 June 2022.