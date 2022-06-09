$132k+ super + 5 weeks annual leave + car park + benefits

Perm Full Time – 70 hours per fortnight with an RDO option

Handover available from our retiring F&CSM

Focus on Finance and support IT, Business Services, Facilities and Records

Proud not-for-profit membership-based union located in Milton

Collaborative & experienced team

About the QTU

Established in 1889, the Queensland Teachers’ Union is the registered industrial and professional organisation representing over 48,000 Queensland state school teachers and principals, TAFE educators, and special schools. The QTU represents its members in matters including industrial, professional, social, political and democratic interests. The QTU have approximately 120 employees including organisers, professional officers and administrative staff.

About the Opportunity

Working directly with the General Secretary we are seeking an experienced Finance Manager to join our small welcoming team. You will be responsible for managing the finance program from operational activities through to external audits, strategic direction and meeting statutory requirements. You will also manage the Information Technology, Business Services (reception, travel/accommodation), Facilities and Records sections. Your team consists of 8 experienced direct reports across finance and corporate services.

This is a hands on role and your tasks will include:

Strategically and operationally control and manage a range of financial and management accounting activities; including financial planning, budget management and analysis, reporting and forecasting, tenders, insurance and providing high level advice.

Develop and implement strategies and programs to manage assets and a property portfolio.

Manage the service delivery of Information Technology, Business Services, Finance, Facilities and Records management.

Plan and apply governance and risk management strategies.

About You

To be successful in this position you will have:

Tertiary qualifications in Accounting.

Professional membership of CPA, CA or IPA.

Minimum of 5 years demonstrated relevant finance and management experience in a complex environment.

Have the ability to make sound decisions independently.

Interpret and apply relevant statutory requirements.

Have flexible thinking to change, delegate and re-prioritise tasks.

Knowledge of Business Central accounting software is desirable.

How to Apply

To apply, please click the ‘Apply’ button and submit your resume. For further information contact John Wild, Finance and Corporate Services Manager on 07 3512 9000.

Applicants must be Australian citizens or permanent residents and provide evidence of COVID vaccinations.

Applications will be reviewed as submitted.

“The QTU is an Equal Opportunity Employer and encourages women, people of Aboriginal or Torres Strait Island descent, people with a disability and people from non-English speaking backgrounds to be part of an organisation that promotes a diverse and safe workplace environment”. Selection for all vacancies is made based on merit”.

The Queensland Teachers’ Union collects personal information from you for the purpose of your job application during the course of the recruitment and selection process. We usually collect personal information from prospective employees through the application form, from referees or through a recruitment agency. We may disclose your personal information to your referees and other persons you nominate or mention in your application. Where you do not provide us with your personal information, we may not be able to consider your application or engage you as an employee of the QTU.