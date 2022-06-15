Employment Type: Permanent Part Time

Position Classification: Allied Health Assistant

Remuneration: $53,828.98 - $61,306.17 per annum, pro rata (+ Super + 17.5% Leave loading)

Hours per Week: Up to 20

Requisition ID: REQ317627

Vaccination Category: A

Applications Close: 6 July 2022

**This is a targeted Aboriginal role**

With ongoing training and development opportunities available, launch your career with MLHD today!

What we offer

Salary Packaging – up to $9k for living expenses + $2.6k meal & entertainment + $9k remote area housing + novated leasing

Corporate health and fitness program

Flexible working arrangements

Genuine welcoming and supportive staff and communities

Career development opportunities

Where you’ll be working

Known for our innovative consumer focused models of care which are designed for the rural and regional population we serve, our Mental Health teams provide critical services within acute, sub-acute and community settings throughout the Murrumbidgee Local Health District.

As a member of our team you will have the opportunity to work within talented multidisciplinary environments, have excellent support with ongoing development and access to key technologies connecting you with colleagues and consumers based throughout the District.

Our multidisciplinary teams provide career paths for both nursing and allied health staff, new graduates and established professionals. We are committed to providing safe, effective, quality care through listening to consumers and continually exploring ways to do it better.

To learn more about life in Wagga Wagga please visit: https://visitwagga.com/

About the Role

This position has been designated as a targeted role. Preference will be given to persons of Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander descent.

Stepping Up aims to assist Aboriginal job applicants by providing information about applying for roles within NSW Health. For more information, please visit: http://www.steppingup.health.nsw.gov.au/

Allied Health Assistants play a vital role in the provision of high quality client care in Murrumbidgee Local Health District (MLHD). Working under the direction and supervision of the relevant allied health professional they provide clinical support according to NSW Health and MLHD policies, procedures and standards.

The Rehabilitation Assistant will be responsible and accountable to the Nurse Unit Manager and work collaboratively with members of the multidisciplinary team. The Rehabilitation Assistant will provide assistance and support to the team in the facilitation of a broad range of psycho-educational groups and 1:1 work under the supervision of an allied health professional or registered nurse. They will be expected to work with others in providing quality clinical services to mental health consumers, their families and carers. The Rehabilitation Assistant will also be required to undertake quality activities conducted within the clinical setting and will be required to work as part of a seven day rotating roster.

How to apply

Click apply or for a confidential discussion contact Sherylyne Rosengren, Nurse Unit Manager on 02 5943 1740 or Sherylyn.Rosengren@health.nsw.gov.au

Your application will require you to include:

Resume (CV); and

Cover letter outlining your skills and experience and why you are a good fit for this position

To learn more about the role, accountabilities and the required pre-employment checks, please see the Position Description

If interested, we encourage you to apply promptly. Applications will be assessed as they are received, with suitable candidates contacted and progressed without delay.

All NSW Health workers are required to have two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, as defined by NSW Health. Employees working in aged care and/or disability must have three doses of a COVID-19 vaccination. New applicants must have completed the vaccination course prior to commencement with NSW Health, or provide an approved medical contraindication certificate. Should a medical contraindication certificate be provided, ongoing employment post certificate expiry is conditional to meeting COVID-19 vaccination requirements.

MLHD is an Equal Opportunity Employer and encourage all suitably qualified applicants to apply, including Aboriginal People and people from racial, ethnic or ethno-religious minority groups and people with disability.