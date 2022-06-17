Excellent opportunity to join an organisation truly making a difference in the community

• Leading organisation in ending family violence

• Additional leave and salary packaging

• 6 Months Fixed term full-time with flexibility

About us

No to Violence is Australia’s largest peak body for services and individuals that work with men who use family violence. No to Violence operates the national Men’s Referral Service, the national Brief Intervention Services and the Victorian based Perpetrator Accommodation Support Service, free, confidential counselling, referral and support services.

We have strong values of Change, Leadership, Gender Equity and Accountability.

About the role

The NSW Aboriginal Engagement Officer (AEO) is an identified Aboriginal position under section s14 (d) of the Anti-Discrimination Act 1977 (NSW) that builds capacity of Aboriginal and non-Aboriginal service providers to provide culturally safe and responsive interventions for people who chose to use violence.

Working closely with the Bennelong Aboriginal Men’s Counsel, the AEO will support NSW Aboriginal Community Controlled Organisations (ACCOs) and assist those interested in undertaking the necessary processes to meet registration for the NSW Practice Standards and Compliance Framework for Men’s Behaviour Change Programs (MBCPs).

This is an Identified Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander position.

To be successful in the role, you will have:

• Under s14 of the NSW Anti-Discrimination Act 1977 there is a genuine occupational

requirement of the incumbent to be of Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander descent; cultural references or equivalent may be requested.

• Tertiary or vocational qualification in social work, psychology, or relevant experience

• Demonstrated knowledge and understanding and/or relevant lived experience of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities and cultures and the issues affecting them, including family violence, sexual assault, and the protection of children as well as the underlying contributing factors.

• Knowledge of the NSW Practice Standards and Compliance Framework for Men’s Behaviour Change Programs

• Well-developed organisational and time management skills with strong attention to detail

• A current driver’s license and legal entitlement to work in Australia.

Further details relating to the key requirements and responsibilities of this role can be found in the position description on our website - https://ntv.org.au/about-us/work-with-us/

What We Offer

We provide a positive work culture and a diverse and inclusive environment. Our people matter to us, and we are committed to supporting them and their wellbeing. We also play an active role in the professional development of our staff.

Some other benefits we offer include:

• Salary Packaging – tax free salary benefits of up to $15,900 per year plus up to $2,650 per year for entertainment benefits

• Additional leave including bonus leave, career break and paid parental leave

• Purchased leave options available

• Generous paid study leave

• Portable Long Service Leave

• EAP for employees and family

• An office that is always stocked with snacks!

How to apply

To apply please submit an up-to-date resume and cover letter outlining your relevant experience aligned to the Key Role Responsibilities and Mandatory Requirements.

Applications will be reviewed as received until the position is filled.

Shortlisted applicants will be required to respond to additional key selection criteria as outlined in the Position Description.

Any questions please contact recruitment@ntv.org.au

NTV values diversity and encourages applications from candidates of all backgrounds, including Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples and people of colour. We value people of all abilities and diversity of culture, faith, gender identity and sexual orientation. We welcome unique contributions and perspectives of all people to ensure our workforce is representative of the communities we work with and live in.