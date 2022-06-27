ABOUT US

Momentum Collective is a registered charity and not-for-profit community services organisation creating real social change and inclusive opportunities. We have a proud 40 year track record operating in a suite of programs in disability, mental health, homelessness, social and affordable housing, family & domestic violence, child family and community services.



We believe in a shared or collective responsibility to help close these gaps and are looking for can do, positive people, to join our community movement.

ABOUT THE ROLE

In this position you will manage the operations of services and programs to ensure they provide quality person-centred services, contractual and operational requirements. You will also lead and manage a team of dedicated Case Managers, assisting them to implement best practise approaches to our clients accessing our Assertive Outreach, Homelessness Services and our Aboriginal Homelessness Services.

WHAT WE ARE LOOKING FOR

You are an experienced manager who wants to join an innovative team to provide leadership to our Service in Tweed. You will have a background in working with marginalised communities and with complex mental health / physical needs who strives to empower others.

WHAT WE CAN OFFER

In-house training, access to study leave and career development to support your future goals

Our Employee Assistance Program includes free counselling, well-being coaching, nutrition coaching and financial coaching

Our BRAVO rewards and recognition program celebrates your contribution

Salary packaging options to increase take home pay and access to discounts and rewards

Criteria:

Tertiary qualification in a social science or related field and/or specialised skills sufficient to perform at this level.

Current First Aid and CPR

Current Driver’s Licence

Evidence of full COVID19 vaccination

Satisfactory Criminal record check.

NSW Working with Children Check

Demonstrated experience working within a community service environment.

Experience in delivering and leading trauma informed services.

Experience leading a team.

Significant experience working with complex clients.

Ability to set operational priorities and monitor work flows.

Ability to assist in the preparation of program budgets in liaison with management.

Highly developed planning, coordination, implementation and administration skills.

Ability to lead the application of best practice service delivery models

Momentum Collective is committed to creating social change and inclusive opportunities for everyone. We promote diversity when recruiting our team and are guided by our core values of trust and respect, wellbeing, innovation, working well together and being gracious. We respect the special place our nation’s first people hold in our communities and encourage applications from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, people with a disability, LGBTIQ+ community, people from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds and of mature age.

Interested in this position?

To Apply

Please click the “Apply” button to upload your resume and cover letter.

For Enquiries: please contact Simone on 0400 868 246

We acknowledge the traditional custodians of the land on which we live and work and pay our respects to their elders past and present.