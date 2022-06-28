About the Organisation

Northside Community Service is a not-for-profit, community-based organisation. We’ve been supporting our community in North Canberra – and beyond – since 1976. We’re a progressive and modern community organisation that embraces diversity, social justice and advocacy for those in our community whose voices are often unheard.

Northside supports young children through our high-quality early education services, children and young people through our youth programs and family support services, older citizens through our aged care services and support programs, and the wider community through our housing, community development, outreach and volunteer programs.

About the role

Northside now has an opportunity for a Project Officer – Compliance and Quality to join their team in Canberra on a full-time, fixed-term(12 months contract) basis.

Under the direct supervision of the Compliance and Quality Director, the Project Officer will support monitoring and continuous improvement in compliance and quality systems across Northside to ensure Children’s Services, Aged Care, Housing and Engagement are continually monitored for compliance against the governing legislations and regulations.

The key responsibilities and duties for the role will include (but not be limited to):

Support Children Services, Aged Care, Housing and Engagement to ensure compliance with Northside policies and procedures at all times.

Conduct and drive Northside’s audit and self-assessment processes to support compliance with relevant Law and Regulatory requirements.

Provide administrative, technical and other support as required to ensure ongoing quality improvement in Northside’s delivery of Children Services, Aged Care, Housing and Engagement.

Please visit our website at https://www.northside.asn.au/join-the-team/job-vacancies to access a copy of the position description with a full list of key responsibilities and duties.

About You

To be considered for this position you will need to meet the following criteria (but not limited to):

Relevant tertiary qualification in Early Education, Community Services or similar field with relevant experience.

Strong knowledge of the operational requirements of the National Quality Framework (NQF).

Demonstrated experience in a leadership role in the early education, or aged care sector.

A strong ethic of working in support of Nominated Supervisors and Senior Managers as they undertake their legal requirements under relevant Law and Regulations.

Although not essential, any experience in a not-for-profit environment or with a community-related organisation would be highly regarded.

About the Benefits

This is a unique opportunity to bring your regulatory compliance skills to a passionate not-for-profit organisation that's improving the lives of people across North Canberra.

Northside is offering an attractive salary between $81,596 to $87,791 per annum (full time equivalent and including 10% super).

You would also benefit from Public Benevolent Institute salary packaging benefits.

Free car parking is also available on-site.

Employment with Northside

Northside Community Service is a child-safe organisation. The recruitment process will include questions related to previous workplace performance and understanding of child safety requirements, including Mandatory Reporting requirements and Northside’s obligations under the ACT’s Reportable Conduct Scheme. Successful candidates will be required to undergo screening (Working with Vulnerable People Card and National Police Check) to ensure their suitability to work in child-safe environments.

Northside takes a strong approach to the safety of our team, and those we work with. During the recruitment process, you will be informed about Northside’s approach to safety and asked about your own understanding of managing risk and safety. Successful candidates will be given a thorough induction that will include information and guidance on Northside’s approaches to safety.

Northside Community Service is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Inclusion, Diversity and Equal Opportunity lies at the heart of Northside. We strive to hire great people with a wide variety of skills, experience and backgrounds. This includes Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, people identifying as LGBTIQ+, people with a disability, and other diversity groups.

How to Apply

Please click the Apply button and submit the following:

• A two page (maximum) statement outlining your suitability for the position

• A current curriculum vitae (CV)

This is an excellent opportunity to develop new skills & advance your career with an organisation that champions diversity, choice & innovation. Make a positive difference - Apply Now!

Confidential enquiries may be made by contacting Human Resources on 02 6171 8000 or emailing hr@northside.asn.au

Applications close at 11:30pm (AEST) on Sunday 24 July 2022.