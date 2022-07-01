About the Organisation

Northside Community Service is a not-for-profit, community-based organisation. We’ve been supporting our community in North Canberra – and beyond – since 1976. We’re a progressive and modern community organisation that embraces diversity, social justice and advocacy for those in our community whose voices are often unheard.

Northside supports young children through our high-quality early education services, children and young people through our youth programs and family support services, older citizens through our aged care services and support programs, and the wider community through our housing, community development, outreach and volunteer programs.

About the role

Northside now has a fantastic opportunity for a Project Officer - Children's Services to join their team in Canberra on a full-time, ongoing basis.

Under the general direction of the Children Services Director, the Project Officer will provide efficient and effective centralised administrative duties to support Northside’s Early Childhood Centers.

The key responsibilities and duties for the role will include (but not be limited to):

Administrative support to all Northside’s Early Childhood Centres, including: organisation of on-site files as per the requirements of the National Quality Framework (NQF); organising the archiving of files as per NQF requirements and Northside’s Archiving Policy and Procedure; supporting regular Quality Area audits; and other administrative support as directed.

Supporting the administrative requirements of the Children’s Services Program and Three-Year-Old Preschool Initiative.

Welcoming and supporting families with administrative queries as required, when on-site at an Early Childhood Centre.

Please visit our website at https://www.northside.asn.au/join-the-team/job-vacancies to access a copy of the position description with a full list of key responsibilities and duties.

About You

To be considered for this position you will need to meet the following criteria (but not limited to):

ACECQA-approved tertiary qualification in Early Childhood Teaching and/or Education (or significant progress towards).

Demonstrated experience in general administration.

Working knowledge of the National Quality Framework (or commitment to quickly developing that knowledge).

Exceptional communication skills and a commitment to fostering a positive and supportive team culture.



Although not essential, any experience in a not-for-profit environment or with a community/children's service-related organisation would be highly regarded.

About the Benefits

This is a unique opportunity to bring your regulatory compliance skills to a passionate not-for-profit organisation that's improving the lives of people across North Canberra.

Northside is offering an attractive salary of $70,859 - $75,858 per annum, (full time equivalent and including 10% super).

You would also benefit from Public Benevolent Institute Salary Packaging options

Free car parking is also available on-site.

Employment with Northside

Northside Community Service is a child-safe organisation. The recruitment process will include questions related to previous workplace performance and understanding of child safety requirements, including Mandatory Reporting requirements and Northside’s obligations under the ACT’s Reportable Conduct Scheme. Successful candidates will be required to undergo screening (Working with Vulnerable People Card and National Police Check) to ensure their suitability to work in child-safe environments.

Northside takes a strong approach to the safety of our team, and those we work with. During the recruitment process, you will be informed about Northside’s approach to safety and asked about your own understanding of managing risk and safety. Successful candidates will be given a thorough induction that will include information and guidance on Northside’s approaches to safety.

Northside Community Service is an Equal Opportunity Employer. We welcome applications from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, people with a disability, and people from culturally and linguistically diverse communities and LGBTIQA communities.

How to Apply

Please click the Apply button and submit the following:

• A two page (maximum) statement outlining your suitability for the position

• A current curriculum vitae (CV)

This is an excellent opportunity to develop new skills & advance your career with an organisation that champions diversity, choice & innovation. Make a positive difference - Apply Now!

Confidential enquiries may be made by contacting Leisa Wright on 02 6171 8000 or emailing hr@northside.asn.au

Applications close at 11:30pm (AEST) on Sunday 31 July 2022.