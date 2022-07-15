Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Mental Health Programs

Full time permanent position

Remote and hybrid work options

About Mental Health First Aid®:

Mental Health First Aid is a national not-for-profit organisation focused on mental health training and research. Our core work is to develop Mental Health First Aid courses, and train Instructors to deliver these courses to their communities or workplaces. Our courses are delivered across Australia and internationally.

About the role:

Our National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Mental Health First Aid Programs are culturally led and informed from an Aboriginal perspective, recognising the need to be culturally responsive to empower individuals and communities. The Senior Program Advisor will be responsible for planning, change management, administrative and business process support while also maintaining the quality standards of the programs, Trainers, Instructors and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Mental Health First Aiders.

Key responsibilities of the role include:

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Mental Health First Aid Instructor upskill Development, Implementation and Coordination. Cultural Adaptation of Mental Health First Aid documents and processes. Maintenance of the Aboriginal & Torres Strait Islander Mental Health First Aid Program Suite of Mental Health First Aid and Instructor Courses. Working with internal stakeholders to ensure Instructor and Trainer quality, feedback, support, and accreditation processes are well executed, and delivered in accordance with internal business requirements. Provide support and guidance to community groups, schools, or population group representatives on Aboriginal & Torres Strait Islander Mental Health First Aid Programs and product options, pathways and Instructors suited to their requirements. Building the profile of Mental Health First Aid within Australian communities, including the promotion of Aboriginal & Torres Strait Islander Mental Health First Aid Instructor Training and suite of courses Ensure projects, programs and country plans are high quality, strategically aligned and designed, appraised, implemented, monitored and evaluated in accordance with compliance requirements and program management systems.

About you:

The successful candidate will have demonstrated knowledge and understanding of Aboriginal & Torres Strait Islander societies and culture. Your excellent communication and interpersonal skills, collaborative approach and ability to work under pressure are essential in this role.

What’s in it for you:

An offer to work flexibly, fully remote or a hybrid model if Melbourne based and attractive NFP salary packaging. Be part of a culture that empowers you to do your best work, bring your whole self to work, and you will be valued for your expertise. You will work for a team that is open, collaborative and outcome-driven, who is invested in your growth and development.

If you are looking for your next challenge, apply by forwarding a one-page cover letter and your resume to careers@mhfa.com.au. A copy of the position description can be found at https://mhfa.com.au/work-with-mhfa-australia. If you would like to discuss the role, further contact Karen Bates, Manager Aboriginal & Torres Strait Islander Mental Health First Aid Program on 03 9079 0205.

Applications close 31 July.

To ensure equality in recruitment, development, retention, and promotion of staff, and that no-one is disadvantaged on the basis of their gender, cultural background, disability, sexual orientation or identity. Applications are encouraged from all sectors of the community, and we strongly encourage applications from the Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander community.