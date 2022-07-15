Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Mental Health Programs

Full time permanent position

Remote and hybrid work options

About Mental Health First Aid®:

Mental Health First Aid is a national not-for-profit organisation focused on mental health training and research. Our core work is to develop Mental Health First Aid courses, and train Instructors to deliver these courses to their communities or workplaces. Our courses are delivered across Australia and internationally.

About the role:

Our National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Mental Health Programs are culturally led and informed from an Aboriginal perspective, recognising the need to be culturally responsive to empower individuals and communities. The Aboriginal & Torres Strait Islander MHFA Programs Coordinator provides planning, administrative and business process support to the Aboriginal & Torres Strait Islander MHFA Programs team. The role requires close and collaborative working relationships with all staff across Mental Health First Aid Australia and external stakeholders.

Key responsibilities of the role include:

Manage, triage and action the Aboriginal & Torres Strait Islander MHFA Programs Communications, including administrative email, Zendesk, phone, and social media queries. Maintain Aboriginal & Torres Strait Islander MHFA Programs FAQs and relevant documentation and communicate updates to internal and external stakeholders where required. Under the direction of the Manager, Aboriginal & Torres Strait Islander MHFA Programs, support the administrative aspects of the Mental Health First Aid Instructor Events and Continuing Professional Development (CPD) programs. Support Aboriginal & Torres Strait Islander MHFA Program exhibits and attend community engagement opportunities to promote the Aboriginal & Torres Strait Islander MHFA Programs and suite of products. Work with internal stakeholders to ensure Aboriginal & Torres Strait Islander MHFA Program quality and support processes are well executed and delivered in accordance with Mental Health First Aid Australia business requirements. In conjunction with the Manager, Aboriginal & Torres Strait Islander MHFA Programs, Aboriginal & Torres Strait Islander MHFA Programs, Senior Advisor and Aboriginal & Torres Strait Islander MHFA, Instructor Engagement Coordinator work on initiatives to continually improve the quality of all Aboriginal & Torres Strait Islander MHFA Programs and Instructors. Coordinate Aboriginal & Torres Strait Islander MHFA Instructor Training Courses in conjunction with the Instructor Training team and direction of the Manager, Aboriginal & Torres Strait Islander MHFA Programs Distributing and coordinating Aboriginal & Torres Strait Islander MHFA Programs communication plans, documentation, and reports.

About you:

The successful candidate will have demonstrated knowledge and understanding of Aboriginal & Torres Strait Islander societies and culture. Your excellent communication and interpersonal skills, collaborative approach and ability to work under pressure are essential in this role.

What’s in it for you:

An offer to work flexibly, fully remote or a hybrid model if Melbourne based and attractive NFP salary packaging. Be part of a culture that empowers you to do your best work, bring your whole self to work, and you will be valued for your expertise. You will work for a team that is open, collaborative and outcome-driven, who is invested in your growth and development.

If you are looking for your next challenge, apply by forwarding a one-page cover letter and your resume to careers@mhfa.com.au. A copy of the position description can be found at https://mhfa.com.au/work-with-mhfa-australia. If you would like to discuss the role, further contact Karen Bates, Program Manager Aboriginal & Torres Strait Islander Mental Health First Aid on 03 9079 0205.

Applications close 31 July.

To ensure equality in recruitment, development, retention, and promotion of staff, and that no-one is disadvantaged on the basis of their gender, cultural background, disability, sexual orientation or identity. Applications are encouraged from all sectors of the community, and we strongly encourage applications from the Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander community.