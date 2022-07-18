Applications are invited for the above position based in Senator Patrick Dodson’s Principle Office in Broome, WA on an ongoing full time basis, with reasonable additional hours as required.

This position reports to the Senior Media Advisor.

Overview of position

The Media Advisor (Digital) will manage the Senator’s social media accounts and website. The position will involve creating engaging digital content across a range of social media platforms (Facebook, Twitter and Instagram) to support the Senator’s policy objectives as Special Envoy for Reconciliation and Implementation of the Uluru Statement from the Heart.

The Media Advisor will also manage and update the Senator’s website and assist the Senior Media Advisor with other media-related work.

The Media Advisor may be required to travel to Canberra for sitting weeks and undertake additional travel nationally, as necessary to support the Senator’s work.

The Media Advisor will report to the Senior Media Advisor and liaise with other team members as required. An ability to work to short deadlines and produce high quality work is necessary.

Main duties/responsibilities:

The duties of this position are as follows, but may not be limited to:

Create engaging digital content across a range of social media platforms (Facebook, Twitter and Instagram) consistent with the Senator’s values and supporting his policy objectives.

Develop and implement tailored communication campaigns to build the profile of the Senator and promote key policy initiatives, particularly the implementation of the Uluru Statement from the Heart and the referendum on a Voice to Parliament.

Monitor and report on developments on social media in relation to the Senator’s policy priorities.

Analyse and evaluate content performance across the Senator’s social media.

Manage and update the Senator’s website.

Regular travel to Canberra for sitting weeks and occasional interstate travel, which may require travel on weekends and/or public holidays.

Other duties as required.

Requirements, skills & experience

Requirements:

Abide by the Ministerial Staff Code of Conduct.

Abide by the ALP National Code of Conduct, the ALP National Policies for Sexual Harassment, Harassment and Bullying Prevention and response and the ALP National Complaints Handling Policy (available online here).

Undertake a National Police History check.

Abide by relevant policies and procedures, including work health safety policies.

Qualifications and experience:

Higher qualification or relevant experience working in public relations or digital or external communication environments.

Good knowledge of social medial landscape across various platforms.

Good knowledge and experience of the Australian political landscape and First Nations affairs.

Skills/capabilities:

Intermediate to advanced Web-design skills, Microsoft Office skills (Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Outlook) and other IT applications.

Ability to create engaging and dynamic digital and multimedia content.

Good verbal and written communication skills, including the ability to distil complex issues in online formats.

Demonstrated ability to communicate in a culturally safe and respectful way with First Nations people and organisations.

Ability to be proactive and to work both independently and as part of a team.

High level of professionalism and social intelligence, including ability to manage political sensitivities.

Demonstrated ability to work to deadlines, adapt to rapidly changing circumstances and work under pressure.

Employment Conditions

The Media Advisor position is offered under the Members of Parliament (Staff) Act 1984 and conditions are outlined in the Commonwealth Members of Parliament Staff Enterprise Agreement 2020-2023.

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander candidates are strongly encouraged to apply.

A total salary package of up to $83,992 per year is available, consisting of: A base salary of between $56,067 and $69,646 per annum, to be negotiated with the successful application commensurate with relevant skills and experience; and An optional electorate staff allowance of up to $14,346 (7 units) in recognition of, and as compensation for, reasonable additional hours of work.

An employer contribution of 15.4% superannuation will be payable.

A travel allowance will be available for work related travel.

A probationary period of three months will apply and may be subject to extension.

Applications setting out details of experience and addressing the required skills and capabilities (CV no more than 3 pages), along with a cover letter (1 page) and the names of two referees should be forwarded to Senator.Dodson@aph.gov.au.

Applications close on Friday 29 July 2022.

For further information please contact Brooke Greenwood at Brooke.Greenwood@aph.gov.au or (08) 9193 5955.