Applications are invited for the above position based in Senator Patrick Dodson’s Office in Broome, WA OR Canberra, ACT on an ongoing full time basis, with reasonable additional hours as required.

This position reports to the Chief of Staff.

Overview of position

The Policy Advisor will assist with policy research and advice on the issues relevant to the Senator’s parliamentary duties and role as Special Envoy for Reconciliation and the Implementation of the Uluru Statement. The position will involve undertaking research into emerging issues and assisting in the development of policy, as well as drafting briefing documents, speeches and other materials for the Senator.

The Policy Advisor will be expected to travel to Canberra for sitting weeks. Additional travel to Canberra or nationally may also be required to support the Senator’s work.

The Policy Advisory will work directly to the Chief of Staff and liaise with other team members as required. An ability to work to short deadlines and produce high quality work is necessary. The Policy Advisory may be required to work with other Members of Parliament, their staff and parliamentary staff, as well as with constituents and stakeholders.

Main duties/responsibilities:

The duties of this position are as follows, but may not be limited to:

Under the direction of the Chief of Staff, undertake research into and provide advice on policy and political issues.

Provide advice and support in relation to the parliamentary matters, including committee work, legislative processes and parliamentary procedure.

Monitor and advise on legislative and policy developments in Australia and overseas.

Analyse and prepare reports, papers, policy statements, briefing notes, statistical information and speeches on policy issues relevant to the Senator’s role and parliamentary duties.

Liaise with staff of other Members of Parliament, Public Service and stakeholders as directed.

Provide input into messaging and communications strategy as required, including reviewing media releases, op-eds and drafting standard responses to constituent inquiries as necessary.

Regular travel to Canberra for sitting weeks and occasional interstate travel, which may require travel on weekends and/or public holidays.

Other duties as required.

Requirements, skills & experience

Requirements:

Abide by the Ministerial Staff Code of Conduct.

Abide by the ALP National Code of Conduct, the ALP National Policies for Sexual Harassment, Harassment and Bullying Prevention and response and the ALP National Complaints Handling Policy (available online here).

Undertake a National Police History check.

Abide by relevant policies and procedures, including work health safety policies.

Qualifications and experience:

Relevant tertiary qualifications, such as in law or political science.

Good knowledge and experience of the Australian political system and First Nations affairs.

Skills/capabilities:

Highly developed verbal and written communication skills.

Ability to liaise effectively and respectfully with First Nations and other stakeholders, members of the public, senior political figures and other political staff.

Ability to be proactive, working both independently and as part of a team.

Well-developed analytical and problem-solving skills, including the ability to distil complex ideas and policy issues.

Demonstrated ability to work to deadlines, adapt to rapidly changing circumstances and work under pressure.

Intermediate to advanced Microsoft Office skills (Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Outlook) and other IT applications.

Demonstrated strategic planning skills and ability to make decisions appropriately.

Employment Conditions

The Policy Advisor position is offered under the Members of Parliament (Staff) Act 1984 and conditions are outlined in the Commonwealth Members of Parliament Staff Enterprise Agreement 2020-2023.

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander candidates are strongly encouraged to apply.

A total salary package of up to $97,386 per year is available, consisting of: A base salary between $67,880 and $79,251 per annum, to be negotiated with the successful application commensurate with relevant skills and experience; and An optional electorate staff allowance of up to $18,135 (9 units) in recognition of, and as compensation for, reasonable additional hours of work.

An employer contribution of 15.4% superannuation will be payable.

A travel allowance will be available for work related travel.

A probationary period of three months will apply and may be subject to extension.

Applications setting out details of experience and addressing the required skills and capabilities (CV no more than 3 pages), along with a cover letter (1 page) and the names of two referees should be forwarded to Senator.Dodson@aph.gov.au.

Applications close on Friday 29 July 2022.

For further information please contact Brooke Greenwood at Brooke.Greenwood@aph.gov.au or (08) 9193 5955.