Location: Marrickville NSW 2204

Status: Fixed Term, Full Time (35 hours / week) & Contract roles

Salary: $85,000 - 90,000 plus superannuation, commensurate with experience (not-for-profit salary packaging available)

ABOUT THE ORGANISATION

AbSec - NSW Child, Family and Community Peak Aboriginal Corporation is the peak Aboriginal organisation in the NSW child and family welfare sector. We provide an Aboriginal perspective on child protection and out-of-home care policy to the NSW Government and support the Aboriginal community-controlled sector to deliver effective services for Aboriginal children and families. We are a not-for-profit, incorporated community organisation, governed by an all-Aboriginal board.

AbSec Learning and Development Centre(AbSec LDC), a subsidiary organisation and registered training organisation. AbSec LDC is the only registered training organisation in NSW owned and managed by Aboriginal people in the child and family support sector, offering recognised qualifications in disability support, family welfare and child protection, as well as governance, leadership and management.

OUR VISION

Aboriginal children and young people are looked after in safe, thriving Aboriginal families and communities and are raised strong in spirit and identity, with every opportunity for lifelong wellbeing and connection to culture.

THE OPPORTUNITY

The Trainer and Assessor role is to plan, deliver and review training and assessment to meet the identified competency requirements of the target group to the standard required by the LDC and external accreditation authority.

SELECTION CRITERIA

The occupant of this position will be able to demonstrate the following criteria:

Certificate IV in Training and Assessment TAE40116 or its equivalent

A relevant degree, diploma or other industry qualification. The qualification must be at least at the level of competency to be delivered

Minimum of 3 years’ industry experience in the relevant industry

Demonstrated experience with adult learners

Demonstrated understanding of the AQF and Standards for Registered Training Organisations 2015

High level of written and oral communication skills with a proven ability to liaise effectively in educational settings, as well as industry and community settings

Strong interpersonal skills, show social and cultural sensitivity, and flexible approach to accommodate the needs of our client base

Exceptional organisational skills, with a highly professional and flexible approach to learning

To obtain a position description please visit our website: https://www.absec.org.au/careers.html

For Further information: please contact Jennifer Wallace jennifer.wallace@absec.org.au or 02955952990

To apply: Address the selection criteria outlined in the position description. Interested applicants are required to address the essential criteria demonstrating their experience against each point, submit a cover letter (maximum 2 pages) and current resume (maximum 5 pages). Applications Close: COB 4 August 2022.

Note: if applicants do not address the selection criteria the application will not be considered.



Email applications to: recruitment@absec.org.au