CMOC Northparkes 2023 Apprenticeships

CMOC Northparkes where your career starts and continues!

Looking for an apprenticeship or mature age apprenticeship? CMOC Northparkes apprenticeship program combines theoretical knowledge and practical hands-on experience to launch your career in the mining industry.

In 2023 we will be offering apprenticeships in the following Nationally Accredited Trade Certificates:

Light Vehicle Mechanical Apprentice – Cert III in Light Vehicle Mechanical Technology

Mobile Plant Mechanical Apprentice – Cert III in Mobile Plant Technology

Automotive Electrical Apprentice – Cert III in Automotive Electrical Technology

Electrical Apprentice - Cert III in Electrotechnology Electrician

Fabricator/Welder Apprentice – Cert III Engineering – Fabrication Trade

Your four-year apprenticeship program will include on-the-job training, coaching from experienced trades people and a Nationally Accredited Trade Certificate through a Registered Training Organisation.

Northparkes apprentices are provided with all the tools needed to complete their trade, free accommodation while attending TAFE, and extra tutor support for TAFE courses if needed.

At CMOC Northparkes we are committed to achieving a diverse and inclusive team, and strongly encourage applications from all ages, genders, ethnicity, cultural backgrounds, or sexual orientation.

The successful applicants will possess the following essential criteria:

17 years of age

Current Drivers Licence (manual preferred)

Highly regarded:

Completion of year 12 (by the time the apprenticeships commence - January 2023.)

Evidence of genuine interest in a trade (shown through work experience, hobbies etc.)

To apply submit your cover letter and resume indicating which apprenticeships you are Interested in. For any questions or advice on applications please call 02 6861 3633.

Applications close Sunday, 14 August 2022