Cook (Men's Residential Rehabilitation Centre)
This position is advertised as a Special Measures position and accordingly Ngwala preferences Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander applicants in the selection process for this position.
About Us
Ngwala Willumbong Aboriginal Corporation is an Aboriginal Community Controlled Organisation that is dedicated to delivering quality specialist Alcohol and Drug Treatment, Housing and Homeless and other services to meet the needs of Aboriginal & Torres Strait Islander People and their families. Our services operate across Victoria.
About the Job
You will manage all aspects of food delivery to all clients, during their stay at Galiamble, the Men's Residential Rehabilitation Centre in St Kilda.
This includes providing high quality and nutritious meals in a safe and hygienic environment, whilst also catering to individual dietary and cultural requirements. Your typical day will include planning and preparing meals within the budget, reviewing menus and discussing client feedback on meals provided as the women work towards their goals of rehabilitation.
About the Details
- Full time - Monday to Friday
- NFP Salary Packaging Benefits up to $15,900
- Health Professionals and Support Services Award 2010
About You
- Experience as a cook and/or a relevant qualification (eg. cookery, food preparation, catering etc)
- Passion for producing quality, wholesome and satisfying food
- Ability to provide varied and nutritional menus and knowledge of kitchen maintenance procedures
- Knowledge and understanding of indigenous history and/or culture and commitment to the indigenous community
- Be comfortable working independently as well as in a team
- Able to develop positive relationships with clients and work within a stressful environment
- Great interpersonal communication and self-management skills
To Apply
Please provide the following to apply:
- A cover letter outlining why you would be a great fit for this role
- A resume which outlines your educational and employment background
Shortlisted candidates will be required to complete pre-employment checks including:
- Proof of COVID-19 Vaccination in accordance with the Chief Health Officers requirements
- Police Check
- Working with Children Check
Employer questions
- Do you have experience working with Aboriginal or Torres Strait Island communities?
- Which of the following statements best describes your right to work in Australia?
- Do you have a current Working With Children (WWC) Check?
- Do you have a current Police Check (National Police Certificate) for employment?
- Which of the following statements best describes your Covid-19 vaccination status?
- Which of the following culinary arts qualifications have you obtained?
- Do you have a current Australian driver's licence?
