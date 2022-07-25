This position is advertised as a Special Measures position and accordingly Ngwala preferences Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander applicants in the selection process for this position.

About Us

Ngwala Willumbong Aboriginal Corporation is an Aboriginal Community Controlled Organisation that is dedicated to delivering quality specialist Alcohol and Drug Treatment, Housing and Homeless and other services to meet the needs of Aboriginal & Torres Strait Islander People and their families. Our services operate across Victoria.

About the Job

You will manage all aspects of food delivery to all clients, during their stay at Galiamble, the Men's Residential Rehabilitation Centre in St Kilda.

This includes providing high quality and nutritious meals in a safe and hygienic environment, whilst also catering to individual dietary and cultural requirements. Your typical day will include planning and preparing meals within the budget, reviewing menus and discussing client feedback on meals provided as the women work towards their goals of rehabilitation.

About the Details

Full time - Monday to Friday

NFP Salary Packaging Benefits up to $15,900

Health Professionals and Support Services Award 2010

About You

Experience as a cook and/or a relevant qualification (eg. cookery, food preparation, catering etc)

Passion for producing quality, wholesome and satisfying food

Ability to provide varied and nutritional menus and knowledge of kitchen maintenance procedures

Knowledge and understanding of indigenous history and/or culture and commitment to the indigenous community

Be comfortable working independently as well as in a team

Able to develop positive relationships with clients and work within a stressful environment

Great interpersonal communication and self-management skills

To Apply

Please provide the following to apply:

A cover letter outlining why you would be a great fit for this role

A resume which outlines your educational and employment background

Shortlisted candidates will be required to complete pre-employment checks including: