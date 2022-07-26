ABORIGINAL/TORRES STRAIT ISLANDER SPECIALIST DOMESTIC VIOLENCE SUPPORT WORKER

Permanent Part-time 32 hours per 4-day week

Salary: ACT Community Sector Multi Enterprise Agreement (MEA)

Level 5 to 6

(Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander leave conditions form part of the agreement)

Applications close 21st August 2022

Expected start: early September 2022

This role is open to applicants who identify as Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander only.

About the Organisation

Beryl Women Inc. provides specialist crisis and transitional housing, strength-based case management support and advocacy to women and their children escaping domestic violence. We provide a professional, accountable, trauma-informed specialist domestic violence service that is based in the principles of intersectional feminism, social justice and reconciliation and recognises and fosters cultural diversity.

About the role

The position provides support, advocacy and case management services to women and their children to enable them to escape domestic violence and to access safe, secure and affordable housing. The Specialist Support Worker will manage a specific caseload and will liaise with the Tenancy Manager to maintain the client’s occupancy with the service. Each staff member will be responsible for contributing to the health and safety of service users, visitors and other staff by adhering to Beryl Women Inc. policy and procedures.

Key Responsibilities:

• Provide Case management services to women who access the service.

• Participate collaboratively in whole of Staff Team responsibilities.

• Actively participate in achieving organisational goals

• Maintain appropriate administration and record keeping processes.

Selection Criteria

1. Demonstrated understanding of contemporary feminist theory and how that translates to practice support in domestic violence against women and children and homelessness.

2. Thorough understanding of successful case management practices and outcomes in a homeless or domestic violence residential service setting.

3. Demonstrated competence in cultural awareness and understanding of how to work with women from diverse backgrounds.

4. Well-developed knowledge of the effect of trauma, including inter-generational trauma, on women and children escaping domestic violence and how this informs practice.

5. Demonstrated competence in risk assessment and working under minimal supervision in a crisis environment.

6. Well-developed written and verbal skills and proficiency in basic computer skills.

7. Demonstrated ability to work collaboratively in a team setting and with a variety of groups and organisations across the ACT community services sector.

8. Availability to participate in an after-hours on-call roster.

9. Current Driver’s License plus vehicle, First Aid Certificate and Working with Vulnerable People Registration Card (ACT)

How to apply

Applications should be submitted to with the subject line “Beryl Women Inc. – Support Worker”

Your application should include:

a cover letter [maximum two pages] responding to the 9 selection criteria as detailed above

an up-to-date CV of no more than five pages which clearly details your skills and experience as relevant to this role

How to get more information

Additional information is available in the role description or by contacting the team at Beryl Women Inc.