Mercy Community values, supports, and inspires people at the heart of the communities and sectors in which we operate. Our areas of focus are NDIS, Aged Care, and Families & Young People programs that ultimately benefit thousands of people, particularly those who are disadvantaged and vulnerable.

We are looking for an exceptional First Nations leader to work alongside our CEO and Executive Team to lead a range of strategies as part of our journey towards reconciliation and improved outcomes for First Nations people. You will also be instrumental in leading Mercy Community’s First Nations Walking Together Transition Framework in support of the transition of delivery of Child Safety services to community led organisations.

To be successful, you will hold tertiary qualifications or equivalent experience in Community Services or a related discipline. You will ideally have previous work experience in Child Protection and strong communication and interpersonal skills to lead our partnerships with staff and stakeholders as we deliver changes in our system.

This is a key executive leadership role where you will be able to demonstrate and influence our organisational commitment to working respectfully with First Nations and culturally diverse people, communities, and staff. If you are a leader who can demonstrate our values and have experience in First Nations child protection and partnerships, then we want to hear from you.

IDENTIFIED: To perform this role, it is essential that the person who holds the position be an Aboriginal person or Torres Strait Islander person and is therefore a genuine occupational requirement under section 25, 104 and 105 of the Anti-Discrimination Act 1991 (Qld).

As a Mercy Community employee, we’ll offer you:

The chance to make a real difference for First Nations people

Be part of a progressive and supportive workplace that is culturally inclusive and without bias

Ongoing professional development and growth

About Us…

Mercy Community is a Catholic not-for-profit, compassionately inspiring and supporting people to live hopeful, connected lives within inclusive communities. We support families and young people, people living with a disability, and older people, and live by our values of Compassion, Integrity, Dignity and Empowerment.

We have been providing services and support for over 150 years and our team operates across a network that encompasses urban, rural and remote communities. Please visit our website to find out more about our dedicated team and the work we do.

Mercy Community is delivering the Innovate Reconciliation Action Plan to boost our commitment to First Nations deliverables and actions.

If this sounds like the role for you, apply now via https://mercycs.applynow.net.au/jobs/MCS2272 [link removed] Alternatively, you can contact Shannan Quain, General Manager People and Culture for more information. shannan.quain@mercycs.org.au