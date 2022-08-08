About the organisation:



Since 1987, ACES has been providing programs and services to Aboriginal Elders. ACES is unique in being both an Aboriginal community controlled organisation and specialising in the provision of both program activity group and residential aged care services. At ACES, culture is recognised as central to individual and community health. Further the integration of a range of programs ensures continuity in the assessment and delivery of appropriate care to Aboriginal Elders in a culturally appropriate environment as they age.



About the Opportunity:



Working as part of a team and reporting to the Planned Activity Group (PAG) Manager, the PAG Officer will provide care and support for Elders to participate in programs that enhance their lives and foster and support their independence in a culturally safe environment. This includes conducting activities, care planning, risk assessments, updating case notes, cultural planning and other support.





Key Selection Criteria:

Demonstrated knowledge of Aboriginal community controlled services

Demonstrated experience in social activities work, ideally in aged care

Demonstrated high quality support and engagement of clients

Ability to recognise and respect individual needs and cultural safety of the client

Demonstrated experience in supporting clients in their daily activities

Demonstrated effective verbal and written skills with particular emphasis on interpersonal communication skills, confidentiality and record keeping

Enthusiastic and polite manner sensitive to the individual and cultural needs of clients

Mandatory Requirements

Certificate III in Individual Support, Aged Care or Community Services

Current Police Check

Current Working with Children Check

Current First Aid Certificate

Victorian Drivers Licence

Covid-19 Immunisation Certification (at least 3 doses)



How to Apply:

If you wish to apply, please include your resume/CV and a cover letter addressing the abovementioned key selection criteria. If you have any enquiries please contact 03 9525 5506 or [email protected]

Please note this position is only available to persons of Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander descent (Permitted under section 12 of the Victorian Equal Opportunity Act 2010: “A person may take a special measure for the purpose of promoting or realising substantive equality for members of a group with a particular attribute”).