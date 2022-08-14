We are seeking a Business Development Team Leader to join our Business Solutions team in South Australia or the NT. The Business Development team supports aspiring small business entrepreneurs, start-ups and established businesses to develop their capabilities and take full advantage of their opportunities. The team also assists Indigenous entrepreneurs and businesses to develop financial proposals, risk management plans and finance applications.



Are you:

experienced in entrepreneurship and small business development, commercial banking and business finance, and network development?

seeking to make a real contribution in a dynamic and challenging, yet rewarding work environment?

interested in promoting Indigenous economic empowerment?



Indigenous Business Australia (IBA) is seeking an experienced and motivated person to fill the above position. The main responsibilities of the role are to successfully:

Develop regional strategies outlining key areas of focus for Business Solutions products and services, identifying sector stakeholders and resources and managing promotion and marketing.

Support the Senior Manager and the Executive in delivering IBA’s services and provide local leadership and management to all Business Solutions staff within an operational environment.

Provide expert advice, guidance, coaching, and skills and capabilities development to team members.

Ensure the team has sufficient resources, tools and support to achieve required outcomes.

Monitor the performance of the team against agreed targets and within IBA’s agreed quality tolerance.

Accurately capture, manage and report information.

Manage all stakeholder relationships.

Exercise delegations in accordance with IBA policy & procedures.

Other duties as required.



Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people are encouraged to apply.



For further information including the job description, selection documentation and mandatory requirements for applications go to http://www.iba.gov.au/careers. If you have any questions after reading the job documentation, please email Greg.Ellis@iba.gov.au



Applications close: 31 August 2022