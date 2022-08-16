Indigenous Business Australia, partners and invests with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people who want to own their future. We go further than provide money; we invest in people, places and ideas that are ready. We help make them real. We’re deeply invested in the financial success and economic independence of Indigenous Australians. It’s why we exist.



We provide a range of services for Indigenous Australians to create wealth and accumulate assets, take up investment opportunities, create business enterprises that provide additional employment opportunities, and to purchase homes. We achieve these outcomes by applying a commercial focus, and by building mutually respectful and productive partnerships with Indigenous Australians, government, non-government and private sector organisations.



Our staff are invested, informed, responsive, respectful and connected.



The People Performance and Culture team is part of the Business Services Branch, and its role is to support the organisation achieve its objectives through the provision of people services and through building organisational capability.



This is a 9-month maternity leave opportunity (with possibility of extension). The Manager Learning and Inclusion plays a key role in supporting the PPC team to achieve the people goals within IBA’s five-year strategic plan. The role is hands on and will provide leadership to a small team progressing initiatives in the learning and diversity & inclusion space. This is a forward-facing role that will involve presenting to the wider organisation, executive and liaising with external training providers.



This role will be responsible for:

Design, implementation, and evaluation of initiatives aimed at progressing IBA’s employee capability agenda including oversight of IBA’s training (induction, compliance, cultural capability, technical, leadership), oversight and management of IBA’s Learning Management System (PAL), and study assistance.

Work with members of PPC and key stakeholders to develop initiatives aimed at building manager capability.

Development and Management of the Indigenous Employment Strategy in consultation with the Galambany.

Holding organisational-wide training and information sessions.

Research new opportunities to further develop the IBA network for with other similar agencies to broaden our training offerings.

Supervise and provide leadership to a small team.

Other duties as required.



Travel is an essential requirement of this role.



Required capabilities



All criteria are essential unless otherwise indicated.



Knowledge and Experience

An understanding of the diversity of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures and beliefs, and experience liaising with diverse groups.

Experience in Human Resources and/or Administration including ability to bring better practice approaches to their work.

Certificate IV in Training and Assessment



Skills and Attributes

A commitment to learning, including a willingness to achieve HR qualifications.

A genuine commitment to diversity including a passion for driving Indigenous employment outcomes.

Works for the good of the team and IBA by acting cooperatively, sharing knowledge, being constructive and flexible.

Ability to achieve results and work across multiple projects.

Strives for excellence and continuous improvement through innovation and a focus on driving their own professional development.

An ability to building relationships and influence key stakeholders.

Behaves in a professional, honest, constructive and ethical way and able to exercise judgement and discretion.



Confidentiality in dealing with personnel matters and personal information.



Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples are encouraged to apply.



For further information including the job description, selection documentation and mandatory requirements for applications go to www.iba.gov.au/careers. If you have any questions after reading this material, please contact Jillian Campbell by email at [email protected]



Applications close: 29 August 2022