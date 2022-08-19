Details

Category: Social Work

Field: Domestic Violence, Advocacy, Community Welfare

Employment basis: Full-time (possible options to discuss for part-time, as a job-shared oppportunity)

Job Location: Inner West

About us

The Burwood Community Welfare Services Inc. is a non-profit, collective organisation which operates on feminist principles and is committed to the empowerment of women and children through the provision of information, resources, referral and advocacy. Burwood Community Welfare Services Inc. holds the auspice for the Burwood Women’s Domestic Violence Court Advocacy Service (Burwood WDVCAS) with Legal Aid NSW as the funding body. The Burwood WDVCAS assists women who are experiencing domestic and family violence by providing support through advocacy, risk and safety assessment and referrals. We service the area between Burwood and Campsie Police Area Commands (PAC), including Burwood and Bankstown courts.

This is a full-time position (with possible options to discuss for part-time, as a job-shared opportunity).

Employment conditions

Aboriginality is a genuine occupational qualification of this role. An Aboriginal person is defined under section 4 (1) of the Aboriginal Land Rights Act 1938 (NSW) as a person who:

is a member of the Aboriginal race of Australia, and

identifies as an Aboriginal person, and

is accepted by the Aboriginal community as an Aboriginal person.

Being a woman is a genuine qualification for this position and is exempted under s.31 of the Anti-Discrimination Act 1977.

Employment is under the Social, Community, Home Care and Disability Services Industry Award and is subject to a Working with Children and Criminal Record Check.

Responsibilities of the Role

The work of the DFV Specialist Worker (Aboriginal Focus) includes, but is not limited to, the following duties:

Accepting electronic referrals from the Central Referral Point (CRP) and non-electronic referrals direct from government agencies and non-government services;

Contacting clients referred to the WDVCAS in a timely manner, conducting a threat assessment to ascertain their current risk status and undertaking safety planning to address a client’s immediate safety needs;

Liaising with the Safety Action Meeting (SAM) Coordinator to ensure all clients assessed as ‘at serious threat’ are placed on the agenda for the next SAM when necessary;

Providing relevant information and making warm referrals to a range of service providers to assist clients with their ongoing needs;

Liaising with clients in relation to Safety Action Plans developed at SAMs and/or support provided, or arranged, by the WDVCASs;

Attending court on AVO list days and other days as required to provide information, assistance and court advocacy for WDVCAS clients and in particular Aboriginal women and children, as directed by the WDVCAS Manager;

Developing and maintaining strong working relationships with key WDVCAS partners including the NSW Police Force, Local Courts, legal representatives and referral agencies, in order to facilitate client access to those agencies and services;

Complying with the SAM Manual and the Domestic Violence Information Sharing Protocol;

Fulfilling reporting requirements for the WDVCAP database and the CRP in line with the WDVCAP Service Agreement, the WDVCAP Policy and Procedure Manual and SAM Manual;

Assisting the SAM Coordinator to develop and administer policies, systems and processes for the effective operation of the WDVCAS and SAMs;

Developing solid working relationships and referral networks with local services that respond to the particular needs of Aboriginal women and children, for example attending Aboriginal Health Services, Aboriginal Community Justice Groups and/or NSW Police Force Aboriginal Consultative Committee Meetings;

Developing links with local Aboriginal communities to promote the services of the WDVCAS and encourage women to use the services of WDVCAS, for example by facilitating women’s groups;

Participating in NAIDOC Week, Sorry Day, Reconciliation Celebrations, Survival Day (Australia Day) and other local Aboriginal community activities and initiatives which help promote the services of the WDVCAS, subject to workload and resources of the WDVCAS;

Providing high level advice to the Manager to develop and implement strategies aimed at making WDVCAS services relevant, accessible and responsive to the needs of Aboriginal women and children; and

Providing advice to the Manager about local issues affecting Aboriginal clients and access to WDVCAS services and legal processes.

This role is directly accountable to the Burwood WDVCAS Manager.

Administration

General administrative support, including file management, photocopying, organising meetings, organising incoming/outgoing mail and other administrative duties as required.

Using WDVCAS database to generate statistics.

Contribution to reports as required.

Contribute to the preparation of appropriate resource and referral materials for the service.

Education and Training

Attend relevant professional training – will require travel at times.

Attend relevant Burwood WDVCAS network meetings

Attend bi-monthly supervision meetings with Manager.

Teamwork

Comply with Burwood Community Welfare Services Inc. and Burwood WDVCAS Policies and Procedures.

Attend team meetings as required.

Always represent organisation in a positive and professional way.

Contribute to a positive and cooperative work environment.

Essential Selection Criteria

Please provide a maximum 300-word response to each of the following criteria to include in your application.

Education or equivalent work experience in community welfare or related area. Understanding of domestic and family violence, its complexities and consequences, particularly as they affect Aboriginal women and children. Ability to work with local Aboriginal communities and the broader community. Excellent communication skills, particularly in negotiation, advocacy and conflict resolution. Ability to engage effectively with clients in crisis and provide appropriate, trauma-informed support. Ability to build and maintain strong relationships. Excellent organisational and administrative skills, including competent computer skills. Current driver’s licence and own vehicle.

Desirable Knowledge

Knowledge and understanding of the criminal justice response to domestic and family violence including AVO applications and criminal prosecutions and related legal matters such as family law, care and protection, migration and victim’s compensation issues.

How to Apply

To apply for this position, please email [email protected] with essential information below.

Your application must include:

Cover letter

Current resume

Document containing your responses to the Essential Selection Criteria

Applications must be received by 16:00 on Friday, 16th September 2022.