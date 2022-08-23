The New South Wales Aboriginal Land Council (NSWALC), established under the Aboriginal Land Rights Act 1983 (NSW) (ALRA), is a self-funding statutory authority responsible for protecting and promoting the rights and interests of Aboriginal people in NSW.

The NSWALC is committed to ensuring a better future for Aboriginal people by working for the return of culturally significant and economically viable land, pursuing cultural, social and economic independence for its people and being politically pro-active and voicing the position of Aboriginal people on issues that affect them.

Aboriginal Identified position

Fulltime Ongoing in Dubbo Zone Office

Salary Range $ 65,000 - 85,000 plus 12% Super, NFP salary packaging and other benefits

The NSW Aboriginal Land Council (NSWALC) requires an enthusiastic Project Officer based in our Dubbo office. The Project Officer role is an administrative role that supports senior team Members and provide assistance throughout the Zone to Local Aboriginal Land Councils (LALCs).

The role assists in the implementation of effective policies, procedures, reporting, and internal controls for LALCs to enable them to operate efficiently and effectively. The role also assists NSWALC and individual LALCs to identify, develop and progress opportunities in land, business and economic development as set out in LALC community land and business plans (CLBP).

Responsibilities:

Assessing the needs of LALCs and through the assessment process identify critical issues that are affecting their operations.

Performing administrative functions of the Zone Office in support of senior Team Members as required.

Assisting in the development of CLBPs including land and property management, identifying achievable goals that will enhance LALCs capacity to deliver effective and efficient services to its clients and Land Development, Business and other Economic Development projects/program.

Establishing sound rapport with LALCs, travelling widely across the Zone and providing on-the-spot assistance and guidance.

Assisting LALCs to fulfill their obligations under the NSWALC Funding Agreement and legislative timetables.

Undertaking periodic Risk Assessments of LALCs and identify and report critical issues that are affecting the operations of the LALC.

Assisting in organising, presenting and facilitating the NSWALC suite of training packages including mandatory governance training to Board Members, staff and key members of the organisation.

Assisting in establishing effective policies, procedures, and reporting and internal controls for LALCs to enable them to operate efficiently and effectively.

Essential Criteria

Aboriginality - this is an identified position under Section 14 (d) of the Anti-Discrimination Act 1977.

Knowledge and/or appreciation of the cultural, social and economic needs of Aboriginal people.

Demonstrated organisational skills with the ability to undertake diverse functions to meet client needs within policy and organisational frameworks.

Demonstrated experience of office administrative functions and tasks.

Excellent oral and written communication and including the capacity to negotiate.

Demonstrated experience or ability to acquire knowledge in working with legislation and program delivery relating to Aboriginal people.

Sound understanding of project management, and financial literacy skills.

Demonstrated experience or ability to acquire knowledge in policy formulation, implementation and review.

Demonstrated experience in research and problem solving skills.

Ability to travel throughout the Zone in support of Local Aboriginal Land Councils.

Current Driver's Licence.

Desirable Criteria

Sound knowledge and understanding of the Aboriginal Land Rights Act 1983 (NSW), Public Finance Act and associated legislation.

Tertiary qualifications or relevant experience.

How to apply