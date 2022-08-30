Community Engagement Coordinator (Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander - Identified Role)

4-year contract role as part of an exciting new project for Coffs Coast Region.

Use your creativity to feel connected to your community.

Supportive and professional development culture - Salary Packaging available.

Travel will be required between Laurieton and Tweed Heads as this is where the GambleAware Program (GAP) operates.

Lifeline North Coast (LLNC) supports those who need us most, by providing emotional and financial support and guidance. We have an exciting opportunity for a creative, dynamic, and professional ‘people person' to join our LLNC/GambleAware Program (GAP) team in the role of Community Engagement Coordinator. You will drive our community engagement, awareness and education functions of the GAP service.

While driving initiatives to support those in need in our local community.

You are a people person with a deep passion for identifying and helping those in need in our community. Bringing energy, enthusiasm, and creativity, you have excellent interpersonal skills and a community-centred approach. Reporting to a supportive manager and working with best practice frameworks, you will be responsible for the following

Key Selection Criteria:

Identify, map and maintain the most effective ways of reaching target community groups by building relationships and partnerships with key stakeholders to implement an engagement plan effectively

Develop, implement and lead community engagement activities throughout the region

Coordinate relevant community events to facilitate community engagement, awareness and education. Building effective, positive relationships and networks

Experience tracking the progress of community engagement through feedback and review systems. Ensuring the review and evaluation of all community engagement outcomes

The successful candidate will demonstrate the following:

3 years of relevant experience in a community-facing role

Strong Aboriginal cultural capability

Experience engaging Aboriginal communities and individuals in the Northern NSW region

Demonstrated experience implementing effective community engagement strategies

Excellent interpersonal skills, with the ability to build positive relationships

Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills

Sound time management, report writing and organisational skills

Advanced computer literacy/online technology experience (including the ability to work with MS Office, MS Teams, CRM, and other databases)

An interest in and/or knowledge of issues relating to problem gambling

Your dedication and hard work will be rewarded with:

Pride that your work will positively impact the lives of our clients

Generous not-for-profit salary packaging benefits

A friendly/supportive/professional development work environment

LLLNC actively promotes diversity and inclusion in recruitment and employment.

We welcome applications from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples, people from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds, and people who identify as LGBTIQA+.

Applications close at midnight on the 25th of September 2022.



However, we will contact suitable candidates as they apply, so please get your application in as soon as possible.

Please note; Only suitable candidates will be contacted.



Have a question relating to this role?

Email it to [email protected], and we will get back to you!