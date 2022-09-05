Vivid Property Services is a national cleaning company looking to recruit experienced, reliable and self-motivated Commercial Cleaners for a variety of sites.

This position is suitable for an individual who can prioritise their time efficiently and consistently provide a high-quality cleaning service.

Duties include:

• General office cleaning, toilet cleaning, vacuuming, moping, glass cleaning and dusting.

• Undertaking daily, weekly and monthly cleaning tasks and other duties as required.

• Maintaining cleaning standards in accordance with contractual requirements.

• Strong focus on safety and ensuring compliance with WH&S policies and procedures

• On the job training will be provided, however previous cleaning experience is required.

Requirements:

• Right to work in Australia - unlimited

• Self-motivated and able to work unsupervised

• Valid Police check or willingness to obtain one.

• Smartphone

• You will have a strong work ethic, high standards and a professional attitude with an excellent eye for detail.

• Positive attitude towards safety and workplace well-being

• Ability to prioritise tasks

Vivid Property Services is an equal opportunities employer, valuing the contributions made by all people and welcomes applications from people with disability, Aboriginal Australians, people of all ages and from culturally diverse backgrounds.

Please note, only short-listed candidates will be contacted!