A fantastic opportunity exists at the Resource Recovery Australia (RRA) site in North Brisbane. RRA operates reuse shops, transfer stations, community recycling centres, upcycling studios, landfills and a problem waste mobile community recycling service in partnership with local councils, industry and community.

About us

Resource Recovery Australia is part of Community Resources Limited - a national organisation that runs some of the largest social enterprises in Australia and delivers community services. We employed 650 people last year, 79% of them experiencing barriers to employment.

We keep waste out of landfill, we grow and distribute fair food, and we provide community service to those who need it most.

Community Resources run three environmental repair social enterprises – Green Connect, Soft Landing and Resource Recovery Australia – and a range of community services.

OUR VISION

Thriving communities that value people, planet and the traditional custodians of the land.

OUR MISSION

Create jobs that care for people and planet.

OUR VALUES

Authentic, fair, kind, brave and sustainable.

About the role

The purpose of the Site Manager is to;

manage daily operations of the North Brisbane Resource Recovery Centre and Transfer Station, providing direction for operational, environmental and safety requirements

manage the day-to-day contract requirements, best value principles and ensures customer service expectations are met in the provision of waste management services in a community development context

What’s needed for this role?

Minimum of 2 years' experience in a management position

Certificate III in Waste Management qualification or equivalent

Sound understanding and application of waste management regulations and best practice

Demonstrated understanding and application of Work, Health and Safety practices relating to Waste Management

Ability and willingness to understand and adhere to council and contractual obligations

Willingness and ability to be a positive people leader and role model for direct reports

High level of competency in Microsoft office suite

Ability to quickly learn computer programs and databases

Organisation skills with the ability to remain calm in a high-volume and fast-paced environment

Reliable, with a positive can-do attitude

Sound communication skills

Ability to problem solve

Excellent attention to detail

Ability to work independently and as part of a team

Highly motivated and a willingness to learn

Ability to adjust and be flexible to competing work priorities

Class C (Car) driver licence

High risk Forklift licence

Desirable

Experience with community development

Qualifications in management, leadership or safety

Experience in Retail

Benefits and perks

76 hour fortnight

Lead a skilled operations and retail team

You will be supported by experts in the waste management and community development industries

Contribute to environmental and social impacts.

For more information and how to apply

Applications are required via seek by submitting a copy of your resume and covering letter that addresses how you meet the skills, knowledge and experience requirements and why you'd like to join our team. The successful candidate will need to undertake probity checks as necessary for the role.

Closing date: Friday 16 September 2022

For more information, please contact Jeff Prater, State Manager - Queensland, at [email protected] or 0448 423 654.

We are an organisation that acknowledges systemic disadvantage and discrimination exist, and one that values diverse experience. We strongly encourage applications from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples, people from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds, people with different abilities, and people re-entering the workforce.

Find out more about us by visiting https://resourcerecovery.org.au/