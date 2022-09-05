Site Manager
A fantastic opportunity exists at the Resource Recovery Australia (RRA) site in North Brisbane. RRA operates reuse shops, transfer stations, community recycling centres, upcycling studios, landfills and a problem waste mobile community recycling service in partnership with local councils, industry and community.
About us
Resource Recovery Australia is part of Community Resources Limited - a national organisation that runs some of the largest social enterprises in Australia and delivers community services. We employed 650 people last year, 79% of them experiencing barriers to employment.
We keep waste out of landfill, we grow and distribute fair food, and we provide community service to those who need it most.
Community Resources run three environmental repair social enterprises – Green Connect, Soft Landing and Resource Recovery Australia – and a range of community services.
OUR VISION
Thriving communities that value people, planet and the traditional custodians of the land.
OUR MISSION
Create jobs that care for people and planet.
OUR VALUES
Authentic, fair, kind, brave and sustainable.
About the role
The purpose of the Site Manager is to;
- manage daily operations of the North Brisbane Resource Recovery Centre and Transfer Station, providing direction for operational, environmental and safety requirements
- manage the day-to-day contract requirements, best value principles and ensures customer service expectations are met in the provision of waste management services in a community development context
What’s needed for this role?
- Minimum of 2 years' experience in a management position
- Certificate III in Waste Management qualification or equivalent
- Sound understanding and application of waste management regulations and best practice
- Demonstrated understanding and application of Work, Health and Safety practices relating to Waste Management
- Ability and willingness to understand and adhere to council and contractual obligations
- Willingness and ability to be a positive people leader and role model for direct reports
- High level of competency in Microsoft office suite
- Ability to quickly learn computer programs and databases
- Organisation skills with the ability to remain calm in a high-volume and fast-paced environment
- Reliable, with a positive can-do attitude
- Sound communication skills
- Ability to problem solve
- Excellent attention to detail
- Ability to work independently and as part of a team
- Highly motivated and a willingness to learn
- Ability to adjust and be flexible to competing work priorities
- Class C (Car) driver licence
- High risk Forklift licence
Desirable
- Experience with community development
- Qualifications in management, leadership or safety
- Experience in Retail
Benefits and perks
- 76 hour fortnight
- Lead a skilled operations and retail team
- You will be supported by experts in the waste management and community development industries
- Contribute to environmental and social impacts.
For more information and how to apply
Applications are required via seek by submitting a copy of your resume and covering letter that addresses how you meet the skills, knowledge and experience requirements and why you'd like to join our team. The successful candidate will need to undertake probity checks as necessary for the role.
Closing date: Friday 16 September 2022
For more information, please contact Jeff Prater, State Manager - Queensland, at [email protected] or 0448 423 654.
We are an organisation that acknowledges systemic disadvantage and discrimination exist, and one that values diverse experience. We strongly encourage applications from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples, people from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds, people with different abilities, and people re-entering the workforce.
Find out more about us by visiting https://resourcerecovery.org.au/
