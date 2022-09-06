ABOUT US

Community Resources is a national not-for-profit community development organisation. We exist to create jobs that make communities better.

To do this, we run three environmental repair social enterprises – Green Connect, Soft Landing and Resource Recovery Australia; as well as a range of community services.

Last financial year we employed 650 people, across NSW, ACT, VIC, QLD and WA, 79% of whom joined us when experiencing barriers to employment. These jobs cared for people and planet, and through this work we kept 16,934 tonnes of waste out of landfill, grew and distributed 35,118 kilograms of fair food, and provided 39,724 instances of community service to individuals.

WHAT YOUR ROLE WILL LOOK LIKE

Due to expanding operations, a People and Culture Partner is required to partner with our Resource Recovery Australia enterprise..

In line with our community development approaches, you’ll be joining a People & Culture team that’s committed to positive people practices that enable people to do their jobs well and build confidence, thrive in the workplace and take those positive ripples into the community. We want that experience to be the same for you.

Key to your role will be providing support, guidance, coaching and expertise in HR practices to our people so they can successfully navigate the complexities of industrial relations, policy application, and employee development.

The role is permanent part-time, 30 hours per week. You will work from our Toowoomba site, with regular travel between sites whilst having the flexibility of working from home as part of the working week. You'll have the flexibility needed to travel to NSW sites approximately 4 times each year, being away for up to a week at a time.

The role is part of a matrix partnering structure, working in a collaborative and expanding People and Culture team and reporting to the People and Culture Lead Partner whilst being a valued member of the Resource Recovery Australia leadership team.

YOU:

Are hands-on and a doer, communicating simply and effectively with people from diverse backgrounds

Enjoy working on projects that support our strategic plan, including delivery of coaching and training to our people

Get excited about the challenge of understanding the individual needs of our diverse enterprises and effectively adapting to changing demands

Role-model values based leadership and can coach or mentor our leaders to do the same

Will have a positive mindset, approach and willingness to connect and support people who are the traditional custodians of the lands we operate on

Are a natural relationship builder, developing sustainable professional relationships with all internal and external stakeholders that you work with

Will enjoy working in hi-vis and safety boots, working on the grounds of our waste management sites

Love to learn

TO APPLY

We look forward to learning about you from your CV and brief covering letter which will address how you have the following experience, skills and abilities:

Up-to-date knowledge and application of Awards, state-based and federal Industrial Relations laws that cover all sites that we operate in

Understanding of complex and varied operational environments and a proven track record of engaging a diverse workforce in an inclusive manner

An eye for detail to ensure that practices are correct and consistently applied, and that measures are accurate

Expert communicator who has highly developed and relatable interpersonal skills

Clear, concise and easy-to-understand written communications that are professional and positively framed

Can collaborate with employees at all levels, with experience at shifting messaging, language, and tone as appropriate to achieve high engagement and support of the work you're doing

Can demonstrate how you've often coached or mentored others to grow as a person and in their profession

Proficient use of regular technologies and programs that support the role, such as Microsoft Office, Sharepoint and online platforms.

Commitment and leadership in cultural awareness, values alignment and safety & wellbeing

Engagement in local community initiatives, with genuine connection or engagement with the Aboriginal community being highly desirable but not essential

Formal tertiary education - Diploma or Degree in human resources, employment law, psychology, change management, coaching, training and development or sociology is highly desirable

For more information on the role, please email [email protected] or call Meagan Jackson on 0439 387 320.

Applications close: Friday 16 September 2022. We will be screening an interviewing applicants throughout the advertising period, with the aim of making an offer soon after the closing date.

The successful candidate will need to undertake pre-employment checks, including a National Police Check and Working with Children Check.

We are an organisation that acknowledges systemic disadvantage and discrimination exist, and one that values diverse experience. We strongly encourage applications from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples, people from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds, people with different abilities, and people re-entering the workforce.

Find out more about us by visiting www.communityresources.org.au and https://resourcerecovery.org.au/.