Campus Location: Brisbane, Australia

Job No: APTAV100458#001

The position has been identified in support of ACU Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Peoples Employment Strategy

Employment Opportunity available on ACU Banyo Campus

This is a continuing, part time (28 hours per week) position

About ACU:

Australian Catholic University (ACU) is an inclusive community which welcomes students and staff of all beliefs. ACU has over 2,500 staff supporting more than 34,000 students across eight campuses - Ballarat, Brisbane, Canberra, Melbourne, North Sydney, Strathfield, Blacktown and Rome.

As valued members of our community, all staff members are expected to have an understanding of ACU's mission and values and to demonstrate an active contribution to them.

About Library:

Australian Catholic University Library has a major presence on seven of the University's campuses and provides an online library service 24/7. It serves a range of client groups including students, staff, reciprocal borrowers and community borrowers who have varying information and access requirements.

The Library's mission is to advance the University's strategic priorities by enriching its teaching, learning and research endeavours. It achieves this by delivering flexible access to extensive and relevant information resources and by providing quality services and facilities.

About the role:

As a member of the Library Collection Services Team, contribute to ensuring the provision of timely and effective services to the students and staff of the campus. These services include service desk duties, full range of lending services, processing reading lists, collection maintenance, digitisation and receipt of new or transferred items for the collection.

In support of ACU Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Peoples Employment Strategy, the position has been identified under special measures in support of strategy outcomes. The filling of this position is intended to constitute a special measure under section 8(1) of the Racial Discrimination Act 1975 (Cth), and s 105 of the Anti-Discrimination Act 1991 (Qld). The position is therefore only open to people who identify as Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander.

The University pursues an excellence agenda and offers an environment where staff are welcomed and safe, and valued through development, participation and involvement.

How to Apply:

Obtain the Position Description from the website. Applicants are expected to address all selection criteria listed in the position description and outline how they would support the mission of the university. To apply for this role click the 'View Position Description and Apply' buttons above or below. Visit Hints and Tips on how to apply.

Total remuneration valued to $71,865 - $77,194 (pro rata) pa, including salary component $60,727 - $65,230 (pro rata) pa (HEW 3), employer contribution to superannuation and annual leave loading.

General enquiries for the position can be sent to Freya Bruce, Associate Director, Library Client Services email: [email protected].

Candidate's, please note additional support on the recruitment and selection process for the position is available from Manager, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Employment email: [email protected]

Candidates must hold Australian work rights to apply for this position. For permanent/ continuing roles, applicants must have permanent work rights.

Equal Opportunity and Privacy of personal information is University policy. For more details visit:www.acu.edu.au/careers

Find out more information on the benefits of working at ACU at:www.acu.edu.au/about-acu/careers-at-acu/why-work-at-acu

Advertised: 12-SEP-2022

Applications close: 02-OCT-2022 at 11:59pm AUS Eastern Standard Time