Chief Executive Officer (CEO)

Full-time

Salary range $90k-$120K

(Dependent on qualifications and experience) plus superannuation,

PBI salary packaging available

The current CEO position is vacant and to ensure the continuation of current programs the Broken Hill Local Aboriginal Land Council (BHLALC) is seeking a committed, motivated, and values-based leader who possesses high interpersonal skills and has management experience in a similar sized or a not-for-profit organisation that can deliver a range of services to our community.

Essential requirements; Aboriginality is a genuine occupational qualification as authorised by Part 2, division 2, Section 14(d) of the Anti-Discrimination Act, 1977, Ability and experience to manage, lead and develop staff and programs; Demonstrated experience operating in a senior management position in an organisation with a board of management; Demonstrated administrative and organisational time management skills; Capacity for working with various software programs, information and communication platforms and have the ability to learn new systems quickly including the BHLALC financial and asset management systems and Demonstrated experience working with stakeholders and an ability to translate strategy into tangible outcomes are considered essential attributes for this position.

The Chief Executive Officer will be based fulltime in the Broken Hill office and will be responsible for managing the day-to-day operations of the BHLALC under the direction of the Board and the NSW Aboriginal Land Rights Act, managing a small team delivering a Local Social Housing and Regional Beyond Linking Program, whilst identifying and delivering new program opportunities identified in the Community Land & Business Plan.

HOW TO APPLY

Applications close Wednesday, 19th October 2022 at 5.00pm

To be considered for this role applications must be submitted directly to the Chairperson [email protected] or marked confidential and addressed to the Broken Hill Local Aboriginal Land Council Chairperson, PO Box 392, BROKEN HILL, NSW 2880 by the closing date.

Applications must include: A Cover Letter expressing your interest and suitability for the role (2 pages or less), together with a copy of your Resume which contains your work history, qualifications, and contact details for at least two work-related referees (5 pages or less).

Please note: Pre- employment screening will be undertaken which forms part of the application process, this includes a National Criminal Records Check conducted by the Office of the Registrar to establish employment eligibility.

The Broken Hill Local Aboriginal Land Council considers that being Aboriginal is a genuine occupational qualification under s 14 of the Anti-Discrimination Act 1977 (NSW).

Should you require further information or to obtain a copy of the position description which includes the key accountabilities please email your request to [email protected]

Great opportunity to embrace living and working in Broken Hill, Far West NSW



