The Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Partnerships division of the Department of Seniors, Disability Services and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Partnerships has a lead role in enabling Aboriginal people and Torres Strait Islander people to contribute to, and enjoy, Queensland’s prosperity and lifestyle through the delivery of whole-of-Government policies, programs, and services.

The division works closely with government agencies at all levels, industry, and community representatives to:

enable people to acquire skills and abilities to actively participate in the Queensland economy

develop and implement social and economic initiatives to strengthen the capabilities of Aboriginal peoples and Torres Strait Islander peoples and their communities

The Remote Indigenous Land and Infrastructure Program Office (RILIPO) is responsible for co-ordinating and sequencing land and infrastructure development plans and programs in consultation with community. As an established office, RILIPO facilitates development across 16 remote discrete Indigenous Local Government areas, as well as the communities of Thursday Island, Horn Island, Coen, Mossman Gorge and Mona Mona in Queensland. Co-ordinating built-environment planning initiatives to facilitate remote community development, enables self-determination through key programs and services including home ownership and co-ordinated leasing options.

The role of the Program Director is to ensure best practice governance and accountability in the delivery of programs and services to community and provide strong internal and external leadership. Managing a team of direct reports, the Program Director will drive high performance across the following key delivery areas:

Client and stakeholder engagement and management

Internal system and process optimisation

Development of a learning environment strengthening organisational culture

Resource management including human, financial and physical resources

Key attributes and experience of the ideal candidate include:

Project leadership across human and financial resources

Familiarity and experience with complex project management

Direct experience working with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities

Evidenced track record in managing multiple stakeholders across Government and community

This opportunity will attract candidates with a background in leading project teams, optimising people, processes, and systems, to deliver outcomes for community that will enable economic and social self- determination.

Please contact Executive Director, Selena King at Everywhen Group ([email protected]) , 0412 263 480 to discuss application requirements.

Everywhen acknowledges and pays respects to the traditional custodians and ancestors of all First Nations applicants and emerging leaders, recognising our role in the co-stewardship of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander land, waters, and culture.