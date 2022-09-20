Join the Peak Organisation for Aboriginal Land Rights and make a positive difference in the lives of Aboriginal people across NSW.

Generous employment conditions and flexibility to suit individual circumstances

Salary range (Band 4) - $78,100 – $105,000 plus 12% Super and Other Benefits

Aboriginality

Ongoing

Parramatta

The opportunity:

The New South Wales Aboriginal Land Council (NSWALC) is committed to ensuring a better future for Aboriginal people by working for the return of culturally significant and economically viable land, pursuing cultural, social and economic independence for its people and being politically proactive and voicing the position of Aboriginal people on issues that affect them.

The Service Desk Analyst is responsible for providing an effective first-level response for the ICT Unit in addressing client requests for system support and assisting in the resolution of service requests. This includes coordinating responses within the ICT Unit and using the ICT Service Desk system to monitor and document the resolution of client issues.

This role will offer you the opportunity to use your professional skills and expertise to make a real difference in supporting NSWALC’s strategic agenda by:

Assisting with the provision of appropriate and effective support for our staff in terms of ICT system services, software and infrastructure

Communicating effectively with key stakeholders, including the ICT Unit, our staff, contractors and suppliers etc

Maintaining appropriate documentation to monitor and track services

Responding to reported ICT faults and issues acting as 1st level support

Helping coordinate and support system access and security, including passwords and user access rights

Implementing, supporting and helping maintain system compliance and security

Providing first point of contact for the ICT Unit via the Service Desk in responding to requests for support via email, telephone, Teams or direct request

Supporting and maintenance for all desktop/laptop computers, multi-function printers, and mobile devices

Troubleshooting, resolving and escalating requests and incidents within agreed SLA and business targets

Liaising with 3rd party software and hardware suppliers to help resolve escalated support issues

Performing general maintenance tasks, including the loading of software and/or the assembly and installation of basic equipment where required

Assisting in the development and maintenance of user and system documentation and advise staff in the use of computer systems

Carrying out site visits within the NSWALC network as directed from time to time to help resolve system and / or infrastructure issues

Maintaining client and mobile integrity and security

Managing ICT Assets in accordance with corporate policies and ITIL

Researching, resolving and responding to questions problems or issues related to our ICT systems

Participate in ICT projects as required

Success Profile:

Success in the role will be achieved by demonstrating the following technical skills, knowledge, and behaviours:

Essential requirements:

Aboriginality - this is an identified position under Section 14 (d) of the Anti-Discrimination Act 1977.

Recent experience in ICT Service Desk / Helpdesk operations or 1st line support – 2 years + resolving network, hardware & software related issues in a busy organisation

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills with attention to detail

Willingness to learn, research and self-teach

Capacity to work individually as required, but also able to contribute as a part of the ICT team

Good knowledge of Active Directory, Microsoft Office desktop applications and Microsoft Office 365

Experience supporting devices using Microsoft Intune and Microsoft Endpoint Manager

Experience supporting Multi-Function Devices / Printers

Technically proficient across Apple and Microsoft centric environments (Windows 10 / 11, Microsoft Office) and Apple iOS / OS X

Strong work ethic and commitment to the role

Time management and task prioritization

Tertiary qualifications in Information Technology or equivalent

Able to commit and work overtime when required

Travel as necessary to fulfil the position requirements

Australian Driver license

Desirable:

Knowledge and understanding of the Aboriginal Land Rights Act 1983 and the LALC Network.

Standard Operating Environment (SOE) design (Windows 10 / 11)

Knowledge in SAP Business One and Content Manager

Knowledge in ITIL

Ability to write and update ICT processes, procedures and technical documents

Industry technical certifications

To apply:

If this sounds like the job for you, please send us a covering letter addressing specifically the essential criteria as outlined above and submit together with your current resume by clicking the ‘Apply for this Job’ button.

Applications will close Thursday 5 October 2022. Should you require further information please contact [email protected]

Your application should include an up-to-date resume and a cover letter addressing the above Essential Criteria. Your application will not be considered if you have not addressed the essential criteria in your application letter.