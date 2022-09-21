Want to work for a dynamic social impact organisation driving innovation and health reform? Looking to work with an open-minded, open-hearted team of driven individuals? Have the skills and ambition to make real change to oversee the innovative strategies, programs and policies for the Aboriginal Community within Western Sydney?

From supporting front line primary care providers, to driving health data reform, leading first-of-kind research projects, to launching innovative models of collaborative care, WentWest prides itself in thinking outside of the box and being ahead of the curve. As the Primary Health Network for Western Sydney, we act as a change agent for health reform and bring together partners from across the health, education, justice and social sectors so that people from all backgrounds can access cohesive, holistic, quality care. We see challenge as an opportunity for innovation and are driven by our joint vision of building healthier communities, empowering individuals, and supporting a sustainable primary health care workforce and system.

In 2021 WentWest was awarded the silver award for the Best Workplace Flexibility Program at the Australian HR Awards. Over the years, we have refined the flexibility, wellbeing, and health resources available to support our teams and their families and ensured that our staff have the best opportunities and environment for learning and development. Our commitment to our employees comes from the belief that building a healthy community begins by building an engaged, empowered, and healthy workforce.

If you are looking for an opportunity to work with a team of skilled, dedicated professionals driving social change, then WentWest is for you.

About the Role

The Aboriginal Health Outcomes Lead is a new role that reports directly to the Director, Social Impact and Community Development. This high-profile role is responsible for providing subject matter leadership, expertise and advice to inform WentWest strategies and activities across the organisation to ensure the delivery of safe, high quality and high value care for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people across Western Sydney.

From providing expert advice and direction, ensuring that service design and delivery is aligned to evidence based best practice and community needs, to supporting the development and implementation of cross-sector initiatives with Aboriginal Community Controlled Health organisations and other health and social sector organisations delivering services to Aboriginal people and communities.

This role involves establishing and maintaining strong relationships and partnerships, linking Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander organisations, communities and individuals in the region to encourage and support the increased use of primary health services.

We’re looking for someone who:

Identifies as being Aboriginal, be of Aboriginal descent and be accepted in your local community as being Aboriginal (Wentwest considers that being Aboriginal is a genuine occupational qualification under Section 14 of the Anti-Discrimination Act 1977 NSW)

Demonstrates a knowledge and understanding of cultural, health and social issues impacting Aboriginal people

Demonstrated experience in working with Aboriginal organisations and communities in planning and implementing health or social services

Experience, including previous leadership/management experience in a complex health or social services environment

Experience in designing and implementing effective community engagement strategies

Here’s what our staff love about working at WentWest:

“Great leadership, amazing people, all with a sense of purpose.” 2021 Culture Survey feedback

“The passion, drive and friendly nature of all the team members, combined with the flexible working options make WW a truly great place to work.” - 2021 Culture Survey feedback

“We as a team are making a dent in disadvantage. We are in an effective place to make a difference.” 2021 Culture Survey feedback

Superannuation 12%

Annual leave loading 17.5%

Not for profit salary packaging

14 weeks paid parental leave for parents regardless of gender

This role is an important part of us achieving our strategic priorities. We’re interested in hearing from candidates who are looking for a full-time or part-time contract and are located anywhere in Australia. may not of until 30th June 2025, with the possibility of extension dependent on funding.

To be the successful candidate you must meet the position requirements as well as provide a current National Police Check and Working with Children Check. In accordance with the WentWest mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy you will be required to be double vaccinated against COVID-19. Current NSW Drivers Licence and access to transport as regular travel is required as part of the role within the Western Sydney area is required. Full working rights to work in Australia are required for this role.

