Exceptional People Leadership opportunity

Strategic and operational role leading organisational development

An influential leader, demonstrating contemporary technical capabilities.

The Organisation (DELWP):

We are recruiting on behalf of the Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning (DELWP), for an exciting and rare opportunity to join as their Director, Organisational Development.

DELWP brings together Victoria’s climate change, biodiversity protection, resource recovery, water, energy, land management, planning and forest and fire management functions into a single department. We take an integrated approach to creating thriving environments and communities and supporting Victoria’s economic recovery from the impact of COVID-19.

The Opportunity:

The Director, Organisational Development role is accountable for ensuring DELWP has the leadership capability with the required frameworks and tools to increase employee engagement, build capability and create a safe, respectful and inclusive work environment and culture to enhance the performance of the Department. You will be responsible for the design and implementation of corporate organisational development strategies, policies and programs that align to, and facilitate delivery of DELWP’s strategic and operational plans.

About You:

Our ideal candidate will be:

Skilled at building authentic and valuable relationships.

Have high emotional intelligence, strategic thinking and a client service mindset.

Have the ability to drive organisational change including strategic communication and systems thinking.

Have a commitment to innovation, collaboration and optimisation of service delivery.

Hold a relevant appropriate tertiary degree/qualification, or equivalent professional experience.

Accountabilities:

Lead the organisational development, implementation and operationalisation of a coherent, consistent and compelling strategic direction for DELWP that can be led by our Senior Executive Team and that all employees can understand and engage.

Provide leadership and implement pragmatic solutions to organisational development and people related issues during times of significant change, stress and ambiguity including organisational change and emergency response situations.

Undertake an ongoing analysis of departmental needs to enable a focused and agile program of work that delivers against priority capability, organisational development and operational needs. Analyse, monitor and evaluate the effectiveness of strategies and program and initiatives against agreed targets.

Provide specialist expertise, consistent advice and support to the Executive Director, People and Culture, Senior Executive Team and Group stakeholders enable consistent people management approaches and departmental leadership in progressing a ‘One-DELWP’ culture.

Lead annual learning and development/capability development planning for DELWP and proactively plan and manage the Department’s Organisational Development levy in line with investment strategies and priorities, with a focus on delivering departmental priorities, and uplifting and strengthening the culture, capability and service delivery of the Department.

Partner with the People and Culture leadership team to ensure a consistent approach to program delivery and to ensure the strategic priorities of the entire division are considered in the development of Organisational Development interventions.

Lead and manage a team of People and Culture specialists in the development and delivery of considered, fit for purpose advice, programs, interventions and initiatives that enable DELWP to achieve its delivery objectives, cultural narrative and strategic plan.

Design and implement a strong learning and development operating model that:

Incorporates modern learning and development modes, methodologies and technologies,

Balances internal and external facilitation and training provision to ensure quality learning outcomes, leverages efficiency and technology benefits associated with implementation of a Learning Management System as part of a broader HCM implementation across the department.

Benefits of working at DELWP:

You’ll receive a competitive remuneration package of SES1 - $207,116 - $267,445 under a fixed term 5-year term contract.

Work like balance and flexible working arrangements

Opportunity to work in fields you’re passionate about across a range of diverse but integrated realms such as climate change, biodiversity, public land management, conservation, water, planning and land services, amongst others.

Career progression opportunities to grow and develop both professionally and personally with high levels of mobility across areas of interest and roles.

Access to a breadth of learning and development offerings.

Opportunity to be trained and deployed in paid emergency management roles including fire-fighting, wildlife support, logistics, mapping, aviation, incident management and leadership.

A range of wellbeing services that go above and beyond the fundamental EAP offering such as the internal Reach Out program, an independent Workplace Conciliator for all staff, a senior leader support program, specialist wellbeing support for significant incidents and more.

Access to study leave and non-discriminatory leave.

Access to programs including Aboriginal inclusion and gender equality.

Domestic and family violence support to all staff.

Inclusion and Diversity lies at the core of how we recruit

The Department is an equal opportunity employer and welcomes applicants from a diverse range of backgrounds. It is a policy of the department to provide reasonable adjustments for persons with a disability. If you need assistance or adjustments to fully participate in the application or interview process, please use the contact [email protected]

How to Apply

To read the full position description and key selection criteria, please download from here:

https://aspl.net.au/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/DELWP_Director_Organisational_Development_Position_Description.pdf

If you are interested in applying, please email your resume and a one-page cover letter outlining your expression of interest and addressing the key selection criteria to: [email protected].

Please contact Teagan Osborne either at 0418 381 038 for a confidential discussion or via [email protected] if you require any assistance.

Applications close: Midnight AEDT Sunday 16th October 2022

ASPL Group have been exclusively retained by DELWP to deliver this executive search. Any unsolicited applications will be redirected to ASPL Group and managed via the campaign. Applicants must be either an Australian Citizen, Permanent Resident or hold a valid working visa. Incomplete applications will not be acknowledged.