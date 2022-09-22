Join the Peak Organisation for Aboriginal Land Rights and make a positive difference in the lives of Aboriginal people across NSW.

Generous employment conditions and flexibility to suit individual circumstances

Aboriginal Identified

CIRCA $150,000 plus 12% Super and Other Benefits

Contract Ending 31 March 2023

Location: NSWALC Zone Office Gosford (Flexible)

The opportunity:

Are you committed to develop strategic priorities, delivering sound governance practices?

Are you willing to be NSWALC’s representatives in Eastern region (Gosford) and facilitate engagement and communication between LALCs and NSWALC central office and operations.?

The New South Wales Aboriginal Land Council (NSWALC) is committed to ensuring a better future for Aboriginal people by working for the return of culturally significant and economically viable land, pursuing cultural, social and economic independence for its people and being politically pro-active and voicing the position of Aboriginal people on issues that affect them.

The role of Director Eastern Zone will operate within the Eastern Zone (Gosford) Team who play a pivotal role in providing guidance and assistance to Local Aboriginal Land Councils (LALCs) and in implementing the policies of the NSW Aboriginal Land Council for the benefit of members of the Land Council Network of New South Wales. Zone Directors are responsible for, among other things, ensuring the effective and efficient administration of LALC real property and other assets. .

This role will offer you the opportunity to use your professional skills and expertise to make a real difference to supporting NSWALC’s strategic agenda by:

Manage the staff of the office together with the allocated operating budget and provide regular comprehensive financial and operational reports to the Executive Director, Network Delivery.

Develop and maintain sound and effective relationships with all relevant community, Local Government, State and Commonwealth Government agencies.

Build and maintain relationships to enable LALCs to access and implement NSWALC services and programs.

Assess opportunities identified by Strategy and Policy for application within core and/or targeted LALCs.

Provide information and act as a conduit for LALCs in identifying, building and activating opportunities for LALC offered by Government, private business, education and community organisations aligned with LALC priorities.

Perform an advocacy role with LALCs on NSWALCs existing positions or gather feedback to inform proposed positions.

Collaborate and consult with community and LALCs on an ongoing basis to develop, deliver, monitor and report on outcomes.

Cultivate and foster collaborative and professional relationships with NSWALC Councillors, LALC CEOs and Boards.

Provide information on NSWALC strategy, priorities, programs and policies relevant to the LALCs and the region, ensuring LALCs are well informed on these matters and the relevance to them.

Identify, assess, build and activate opportunities for LALCS offered by Government, private businesses and educators aligned to LALC priorities.

Work with Program Implementation Unit and Land and Property Unit to effectively deliver on NSWALC programs in the region.

To be successful in this role experience in a director role or tertiary qualifications, together with management and leadership skills will be required. Your demonstrated analytical skills together with a comprehensive knowledge of the cultural practices, values and issues that affect Aboriginal people and communities today will also determine success in this role.

Success Profile:

Aboriginality - this is an identified position under Section 14 (d) of the Anti-Discrimination Act 1977.

Demonstrated high level of management and leadership skills with the ability to coordinate diverse functions and meet client needs within policy and legislative framework.

Knowledge and understanding of the issues that affect Aboriginal societies and cultures in NSW.

Demonstrated experience in the interpretation and implementation of legislation preferably relating to Aboriginal people.

Demonstrable influencing and negotiation skills with a high-level capability in dispute resolution.

Demonstrated knowledge and capability in financial management.

Sound written and oral communication skills to enable effective communication

Desirable:

Tertiary qualification in a relevant discipline (e.g. Commerce, Business, Management).

Understanding of the NSW Aboriginal Land Rights Act 1983 (and amendments).

To apply: If this sounds like the job for you, please send us a cover letter addressing specifically the success profile as outlined above and submit together with your current resume by clicking the ‘Apply for this Job’ button.

Applications will close by Sunday, 9th October 2022. Should you require further information please contact [email protected]