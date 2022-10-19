The Organisation

Our Client First Languages Australia is the national peak body working to ensure the strength of all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander languages. First Languages Australia connects language communities, often isolated by vast distances, to share their knowledge, experiences, resources, and skills.

The Role

The Communications and Engagement Manager is responsible for leading in the development and implementation of strategic communication and engagement plans for the organisation. Working remotely, or based in Newcastle, this role will suit an experienced Communications and Engagement Manager with a strong track record. Prior experience in traditional languages or Aboriginal Community Controlled organisations is highly desirable.

You have a demonstrated understanding of the history, cultures, organisations, and the issues affecting Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people and have a demonstrated ability to communicate sensitively and effectively with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people. The role will require the ability to communicate and promote the work of First Languages Australia to wide audiences including government and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander community members (both urban and remote where English may be a second or third language) and other Australians.

Your exceptional communication and interpersonal skills build strong, effective relationships with a diverse range of stakeholders to influence and develop strong partnerships. With excellent writing capability, you confidently prepare a range of communication materials that are influential, clear, and consistent.

You possess highly developed organisational and project management skills to manage multiple tasks, balance resources and prioritise competing demands. With a clear vision, you achieve strong outcomes by setting and meeting priorities aligned to strategic objectives.

With sound judgement and attention to detail, you are a reliable primary contact for media matters. You are solutions focused and operate in a calm manner when under pressure.

This position is an Identified Position - To perform this role, the person must be an Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander person. It is a genuine occupational requirement under section 25 of the Anti-Discrimination Act 1991 that applicants are Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islanders.

Salary

First Languages Australia offers an attractive salary (Salary range: $85,000 - $110,000) and not-for-profit salary sacrificing options.

Further Information

To discuss this role contact us on 1300 28 28 16

View our other vacancies at https://www.firstlanguages.org.au

Closing Date

All applicants are requested to submit their application by 19th October 2022