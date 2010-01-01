Community-based space providing programs and activities in Gunaikurnai Country, Morwell.

Dynamic culturally safe welcoming team environment

Experience-based salary $68k to $75k base + super + salary sacrifice options.





The Opportunity,

To play your part in providing a warm and welcoming community-based space that provides programs and activities to support and build connections to countries, cultures and communities for Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander peoples accessing The Gathering Place.

The Gathering Place is a community centre based in Gunaikurnai Country in Morwell and is auspiced by Berry Street that provides a range of programs and activities with a strong focus on healing, cultural safety, hearing the voice of community service users and supporting self-determination by offering;

A variety of social, cultural, art and practical engagement programs to support the community to heal and experience success in future life decisions.

A culturally safe space to get together, have a cuppa and a yarn, reconnect, seek out information and access community led programs with other mob.

Opportunities for Aboriginal Communities Controlled Organisations (ACCOs), Elders, Aunties, Uncles and the young mob to provide feedback regarding our services, supporting community self-determination.

As the Senior Aboriginal Community Engagement Officer/Receptionist you will be the face of The Gathering Place, that welcoming respectful person that community members see when they walk through the doors.

You will take control and take care of the daily administration and front desk operations for The Gathering Place by;

Managing the daily Administration of The Gathering Place ensuring that all communication paths are efficiently addressed.

Ensuring that all procedures and protocols are maintained and fully compliant.

Establish and maintain relationships with key stakeholders such as ACCOs, DFFH and Non-Government Organisations (NGOs)

Provide support in the future success by writing submissions and tenders, and exploring partnership and funding opportunities.

Supervise and support volunteers and student placements.

A little bit about who we are looking for;

We are looking for that office all-rounder that wants to make a difference.

You will be a great communicator and driven to come up with fact-based solutions to problems that arise.

Have great experience in Administration and office management or reception, who likes to take the lead

As this role is based in Morwell on Gunaikurnai Country you will reside or demonstrate connection to Gunaikurnai Community.

Ability to be welcoming and able to mange crisis situations for people in an attuned and respectful way.

The Benefits

Training and professional development opportunities.

Access to our Employee Assistance Program.

Access to salary packaging tax benefits which increases your take home pay!

As this is an Indigenous Identified role only open to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples. The filling of this position is intended to constitute a special measure under section 8(1) of the Racial Discrimination Act 1975(Cth), and s12 of the Equal Opportunity Act 2010 (Vic).

To express your interest and hear a little more about the role please call Carolyn Whalan, Manager-The Gathering Place on 03 6134 5971 .

This will only be open for a short time. We strongly recommend you apply ASAP. Please include a cover letter detailing your experience and how you would like to work together.

Please Note; that the successful applicant will be subject to a comprehensive reference and background checking before employment, including a Working with Children Check and National Police Check.

Berry Street is committed to be a child-safe, child-friendly and child-empowering organisation. In everything we do we seek to protect children. We are committed to the cultural safety of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children; children from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds; children with disabilities; children who identify as LGBTIQA+. We aim to ensure every individual is treated with dignity and respect regardless of their cultural background, ability, ethnicity, gender identity, sexual orientation, spirituality or religion.

Aboriginal people; people from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds and people with a disability are encouraged to apply.