Background

Illaroo Co-operative Aboriginal Corporation (ICAC) was established in 1982 and provides quality care services across the Shoalhaven region for the elderly and people with a disability. At Illaroo we focus on providing person-centred, culturally appropriate quality care for our residents and clients. We offer a range of services including residential care, home care packages, Commonwealth home support programs and social support.

Position

The CEO is responsible to the Board of Directors for providing leadership for ICAC, and for the execution of strategy and management of all aspects of the organisation’s operations. The CEO must engage actively with multiple key stakeholders, have strong cultural integrity and focus on respectful and effective engagement with the Community as the leader of our community-controlled service.

Key Selection Criteria

Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander (in this position, Australian Aboriginality is a genuine occupational qualification and is authorized by section 14 of the Anti-Discrimination Act 1997 (NSW) Demonstrated in-depth understanding of issues impacting on the health of Elders and Vulnerable people and a capacity to implement effective strategies to improve the delivery of aged and community services for Aboriginal people. Proven ability to deliver on effective corporate governance. Proven ability to provide high level leadership and vision including: An ability to lead in developing and promoting culturally safe and appropriate services and programs, working in a way that fosters mutual respect in a cross cultural environment Demonstrated capacity to lead, motivate, inspire and direct in embedding the vision and values of Illaroo in all aspects of the organisation and its work Demonstrated capacity to build relationships, partnerships and to work collaboratively with a diverse range of stakeholders, across levels of government and engaging communities to achieve health outcomes, utilising effective negotiating and influencing skills. Demonstrated track record of managing physical, financial and workforce resources to maximise service delivery and program development within available resources utilising innovative and analytical problem solving and planning skills. Tertiary qualifications in a health or management related discipline and / or equivalent knowledge and experience achieved through working at a senior management level in a comparable role. Driver’s licence and the ability to travel both within the region and state/nationally.

Benefits

Flexible hours and conditions and a competitive salary can be negotiated with the right applicant.

To discuss the position further please contact Sharon Bloxome (Board Director) on 0400 232 116

To apply

Please submit your current CV and a letter (max 2 pages) addressing the Key Selection Criteria