Western NSW Community Legal Centre (WNSWCLC) is a not for profit non-government organisation providing free, accessible, high quality legal and non-legal holistic services for people experiencing disadvantage across the Orana and Western regions of the state. WNSWCLC also provides a dedicated domestic violence unit, Western Women’s Legal Support, with solicitors and caseworkers facilitating assistance to female victims of family and domestic violence.

The Role

As a key member of Western Women's Legal Support, you will provide legal information, advice and support to clients in a culturally safe and appropriate manner. Your work will involve working collaboratively with caseworkers, non-legal service providers and other stakeholders to provide a professional and holistic service to women experiencing, or at risk of, domestic violence. You will undertake ongoing casework, prepare and deliver community legal education, participate in law reform initiatives and activities, engage and foster relationships with partner organisations. The role is based in Dubbo and involves travel to rural communities within our region.

Required skills

You will have demonstrated knowledge of the law and legal processes, ideally with experience providing legal services to people experiencing disadvantaged and/or people who have experienced trauma, together with a strong commitment to social justice.

The successful applicant will be required to pass a criminal history check prior to commencement of employment.

To apply

All applicants must obtain the Position Description containing the selection criteria by contacting 02 6884 9422 or by visiting our website www.wnswclc.org.au To be considered for this position, applicants must clearly address each of the questions in the selection criteria individually.

Western NSW Community Legal Centre Inc is an equal opportunity employer.

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people are strongly encouraged to apply.

WNSWCLC considers being a woman is a genuine occupational qualification for this position under s. 31 of the Anti-Discrimination Act 1977 (NSW).

Enquiries: Lianne Davids, Executive Officer 02 6884 9422.

Applications are to be addressed to the Executive Officer– [email protected] by 28 November 2022